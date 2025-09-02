Russia's Putin, North's Kim expected to continue dialogue in China
Published: 02 Sep. 2025, 20:52
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are expected to continue their dialogue when they attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in World War II on Wednesday, according to the Kremlin.
"We know that he [Kim Jong-un] has already arrived in China; tomorrow, our president and Kim Jong-un will attend the parade and the reception together," said Yury Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, as quoted in a report by TASS on Tuesday.
"We believe that they will communicate at a bilateral level during these events," he said, adding that "an invitation has been sent to our Korean friends."
Putin arrived in Tianjin on Sunday for a two-day itinerary at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit before traveling to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, having departed Pyongyang by special train the previous day.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)