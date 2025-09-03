한국이 외국인 부동산 매입을 갑자기 규제하는 이유
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 09:22
Why Korea is suddenly cracking down on foreign real estate purchases
한국이 외국인 부동산 매입을 갑자기 규제하는 이유
Anxiety over foreign property ownership has intensified in Korea amid tighter real estate regulations, with many Koreans viewing the system as skewed against domestic buyers.
property: 부동산
ownership: 소유
skew against: 불리하게 작용하다
부동산 규제가 강화되는 가운데, 한국에서는 외국인의 부동산 소유에 대한 불안감이 커지고 있다. 많은 한국인들이 각종 부동산 규제가 내국인 구매자에게 불리하게 작용한다고 보고 있다.
Tensions escalated on revelations in May that the Chinese government purchased a large plot of land near the presidential office in central Seoul. The purchase, which was exempt from acquisition tax, raised alarms over national security and the lack of reciprocal rights for Korean investors in China.
plot: 부지, 대지
be exempt from: 면제되다
raise alarm: 문제로 떠오르다, 경종을 울리다
reciprocal: 상호
지난 5월, 중국 정부가 서울 중심부의 대통령실 인근 대형 부지를 매입했다는 사실이 드러나면서 긴장감은 더욱 고조됐다. 해당 부지는 살 때 취득세가 면제됐으며, 국가 안보 우려와 함께 한국 투자자들이 중국에서 상호주의를 보장 받지 못한다는 점이 문제로 떠올랐다.
In an apparent response to the outcry, the government announced a new regulation last week requiring foreigners to get approval to buy a home in the greater Seoul area, but the rule has not been extended beyond residential properties.
in response to: ~에 대한 대응으로
outcry: 반발
require A to B: A가 B하도록 요구 하다
residential: 주거의
정부는 지난주 수도권 내 주택을 구매하려는 외국인은 사전에 승인을 받아야 한다는 새 규제를 발표했다. 여론의 반발에 따른 대응으로 보인다. 하지만 이 규정은 주거용 부동산에만 적용되며, 그 외의 부동산에는 확대 적용되지 않았다.
The announcement was made amid a surge in home purchases by foreigners, which have grown by 26 percent annually since 2022.
surge: 급증
annually: 연간
이 같은 발표는 외국인의 주택 구매가 급증하고 있는 가운데 나왔다. 외국인의 주택 매입은 2022년 이후 연평균 26% 증가했다.
While local property buyers face stricter real estate loan regulations under the liberal Lee Jae Myung administration, foreign investors can easily bypass them by sourcing funds from overseas financial institutions.
stricter: 더 엄격한
bypass: 우회하다
source: 조달하다
진보 정권인 이재명 정부에서 내국인들은 더 엄격한 부동산 대출 규제를 적용받고 있는 반면, 외국인 투자자들은 해외 금융기관으로부터 자금을 조달함으로써 이를 쉽게 우회할 수 있다.
Foreign home ownership accounted for just 0.52 percent of homes in Korea, but the issue quickly became sensitive in a country where property is often viewed as a key path to building wealth for the middle class.
account for: 차지하다
just: 불과, 단
key path: 주요 수단
외국인의 주택 보유 비율은 한국 전체 주택에서 불과 0.52%를 차지하지만, 중산층이 부동산을 자산을 축적하는 주요 수단으로 여기는 한국 사회에서는 이 문제가 민감하게 받아 들여졌다.
"The measure was politically necessary as it helps the government avoid potential criticism over what locals perceive as foreign property speculation," said Kim Jin-yoo, a professor of Urban Transportation Engineering at Kyonggi University and the president of the Korea Real Estate Analysis Association.
avoid: 피하다
perceive: 인식하다
speculation: 투기
경기대학교 도시교통공학과 교수이자 한국부동산분석학회 회장인 김진유 교수는 “이 조치는 외국인의 부동산 매입이 투기라는 국민 인식을 고려할 때, 정부가 잠재적 비판을 피하기 위해 정치적으로 필요했던 조치였다”고 말했다.
According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, foreigners purchased luxury housing in upscale districts at record high prices — transactions made entirely through deposits. This was made possible by borrowing funds from overseas financial institutions, which are often difficult for local authorities to trace.
upscale: 고급
deposits: 예치금
trace: 추적하다
국토교통부 자료에 따르면, 외국인들은 고급 주택 거래에서 전액 현금을 내는 방식으로 서울 주요 고급 주거지의 주택을 사상 최고가에 매입했다. 이는 해외 금융기관으로부터 자금을 조달함으로써 가능했으며, 이러한 자금 흐름은 국내 당국이 추적하기 어려운 경우가 많다.
"In any country, policies should prioritize citizens," said Lee Eun-hyeong, a research fellow at Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy. "So it doesn’t make sense for foreigners to freely acquire properties, especially when Koreans can’t do the same in their countries."
prioritize: 우선시하다
do the same: 똑같이 하다
“어느 나라든 정책은 자국민을 우선시해야 한다,”라고 이은형 대한건설정책연구원 연구위원은 말했다. “특히 한국인은 다른 나라에서 그렇게 똑같이 하지 못하는데, 외국인이 자유롭게 부동산을 매입하는 것은 납득하기 어렵다”고 그는 덧붙였다.
Of foreign homebuyers, Chinese nationals were the most active group in Korea. From 2020 to 2024, Chinese buyers accounted for 73 percent of all foreign home purchases in the greater Seoul area, followed at a distant second by American buyers at 14 percent.
active: 활발한
at a distant second: 격차가 큰 2위
외국인 주택 구매자 중에서는 중국 국적자가 가장 활발하게 거래하고 있다. 2020년부터 2024년까지 수도권에서 외국인 주택 구매 건 중 73%가 중국인에 의한 것이었으며, 그 다음으로는 미국인이 14%로 큰 격차를 보였다.
WRITTEN BY JIN MIN-JI AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
