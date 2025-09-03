BOK revises up Q2 GDP growth estimate to 0.7%

Korea's economy grew faster than earlier estimated in the second quarter driven by strong exports and investment, central bank data showed Wednesday.The country's real GDP — a key measure of economic growth — increased by 0.7 percent in the April to June period compared with the previous quarter, 0.1 percentage points higher than the earlier forecast, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK)."The revision came as some actual performance data from the final month of the quarter was incorporated, showing stronger-than-expected exports, construction investment and intellectual property product investment, while facility investment was revised downward," the BOK said in a statement.The second-quarter growth rate marks the highest since the first quarter of 2024, when GDP expanded by 1.2 percent.On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded 0.6 percent in the second quarter, which is also 0.1 percentage points higher than the earlier estimate.The second-quarter growth marked a rebound from a 0.2 percent contraction in the first quarter, which was caused by a domestic political crisis triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December, along with uncertainties stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures.Private spending has shown signs of recovery as political instability eased, and exports outperformed expectations on the back of strong semiconductor shipments, the BOK said.Last week, the BOK raised its economic growth outlook for this year to 0.9 percent from its previous forecast of 0.8 percent.Yonhap