Linked healthcare, human plus: KHF 2025 redefines the patient experience
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 16:16
Hospitals are redefining how they choose technologies. What once mattered was whether a solution was “cutting-edge.” Today, it is whether it creates real value across the patient's journey. AI in diagnostics, robotic surgery, predictive data systems and digital platforms for chronic care are no longer standalone tools confined to the hospital. Instead, they are expected to operate seamlessly, supporting patients from early detection through treatment, recovery and long-term health management.
The 12th K-Hospital & Health Tech Fair (KHF 2025), hosted by the Korean Hospital Association, will take place from Sept. 17 to 19 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. This year’s edition will spotlight the industry’s shift toward patient-centered innovation by reimagining how technologies intersect with hospitals and patients with a more dynamic experience through a redesigned exhibition floor, special pavilions and enhanced business matchmaking programs.
Under the theme “Linked Health Care, Human Plus,” the entire exhibition will follow the patient journey as a guiding framework. The show floor will be divided into zones representing different stages of care: self-diagnosis and prevention, hospital visits, diagnostics and testing, treatment and sustainable hospital operations, each featuring solutions tailored to roles such as genomics and wearables for early risk prediction, AI imaging and digital pathology for precision diagnostics, robotic surgery and metaverse-based surgical simulators for treatment and environmentally friendly systems and infection control technologies.
A newly launched “K-Med Tour” will invite attendees to visit three leading hospitals: Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, the National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital and Korea University Guro Hospital. Delegates will observe demonstrations of digital systems, automation and clinical collaboration, before returning to the exhibition to connect with companies offering related solutions. The tour, hosted jointly with the Korea Tourism Organization, covers meals, transportation and guided access along with a tour of Seoul for $110.
The exhibition’s flagship “Buy Medical” program will also return, offering one-on-one matchmaking between hospital procurement managers and exhibitors. Focused on medical devices, hospital IT systems and clinical infrastructure, the program ensures targeted, high-value consultations that consistently earn strong satisfaction from hospital decision-makers.
Preregistration for KHF 2025 is now open via the official website. Registered attendees will have access to the exhibition and conference sessions. Further details are available through the exhibition secretariat or on the homepage(https://en.khospital.org/).
What is "Promoted Content"?
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
