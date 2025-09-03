 Breaking the rice
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 19:22 Updated: 03 Sep. 2025, 19:24
The average retail price of a 20-kilogram (44-pound) bag of rice has surpassed the symbolic psychological barrier of 60,000 won ($43), reaching 60,294 won as of Sept. 2, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation. This represents a 17.2 percent increase compared to the previous year. Pictured here is a rice aisle at a hyperstore in Seoul on Sept. 3. [YONHAP]

tags rice price

