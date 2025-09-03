 Game on
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 19:31 Updated: 03 Sep. 2025, 19:33
 
A humanoid robot plays dice games with visitors of the first Industrial AI EXPO held in Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 3rd. [YONHAP]

Social science
