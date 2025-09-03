 LG Energy wins estimated $11B battery contract with Mercedes-Benz
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Energy wins estimated $11B battery contract with Mercedes-Benz

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 10:12 Updated: 03 Sep. 2025, 10:17
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


LG Energy Solution’s manufacturing plant in Michigan, United States. [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

LG Energy Solution’s manufacturing plant in Michigan, United States. [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

 
Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution has inked two supply deals with Mercedes-Benz with a combined volume of 107 gigawatt-hours (GWh), following a previous supply contract signed with the German automaker last October.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that it will provide 32 GWh of batteries to Mercedes-Benz and 75 GWh to the carmaker's affiliate, without providing further details.
 

Related Article

 
Market watchers estimated the combined deal to be worth around 15 trillion won ($10.7 billion).
 
The contract with Mercedes-Benz will run from 2028 to 2035, while the deal with its affiliate will run from 2029 to 2037.
 
"The contract price has not been decided yet," the company said in the filing, noting that the supply volume and other details are subject to change depending on negotiations with clients.
 
LG Energy Solution is widely expected to supply its next-generation 46-series cylindrical batteries to the European carmaker.
 
The combined volume of the supply deals is enough to produce 1.5 million units of 70 kilowatt-hour (kWh) electric vehicles. The market price for 46-series cylindrical batteries is estimated at around $90 to $110 per kWh.
 
"The latest deal is significant as LG Energy Solution secured major contracts from Mercedes-Benz, beating Chinese rivals and proving South Korea's advanced battery technologies," an industry watcher said.
 
"LG Energy Solution is set to expand its presence in the global market based on its competitive edge with the 46-series," the official added.

BY PARK EUN-JEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags lg energy solution mercedes benz

More in Industry

LG Energy wins estimated $11B battery contract with Mercedes-Benz

Gov't to provide 570 billion won in financial support to U.S. tariff-hit steel, aluminum firms

Kia's upgraded EV5 hits Korea, with Canada and Europe to get similar specs

Silence at shuttered petrochemical facilities draws louder calls for gov't intervention

With U.S. roadblocks, EV makers pivot to Europe at IAA

Related Stories

LG Energy Solution to sell its battery safety diagnostics software

Brand new Benz

[SPONSORED REPORTS] Mercedes-Benz continues charity work, but virtually

LG Energy Solution pulls out from Indonesia EV battery investment

LG Energy Solution expects to raise ￦12.75 trillion through IPO
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)