Nvidia, Microsoft showcase latest industrial AI solutions at Seoul exhibition

Nvidia, Microsoft and other global tech giants showcased their cutting-edge industrial AI at an AI-themed business exhibition that kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday.The inaugural Industrial AI Expo, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, opened for a three-day run at the Coex convention hall in western Seoul earlier in the day under the theme of "Integration of AI and Industries."Some 100 global and domestic tech powerhouses, including HD Hyundai and LG CNS, presented their advanced AI solutions for automobile, shipbuilding, electronics, battery and other industries.The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards also signed a memorandum of understanding with 10 major industrial associations to cooperate on aggregating high-quality data for applying AI in the manufacturing sector."The government will strengthen cooperation with the private sector ... to foster distribution of AI factories and develop physical AI for significant enhancement of the manufacturing sector's competitiveness," said Kang Gam-chan, director general of industrial policy at the ministry.Yonhap