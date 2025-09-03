 Posco partners with Switzerland's SGS for workplace accident prevention
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Posco partners with Switzerland's SGS for workplace accident prevention

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 13:18
This photo, taken Sept. 2 and provided by Posco Group, shows Posco Chairman Chang In-hwa, third from right, SGS CFO Marta Vlatohkova, fourth from right, and other officials posing after signing a memorandum of understanding at the SGS headquarters in Geneva. [YONHAP]

This photo, taken Sept. 2 and provided by Posco Group, shows Posco Chairman Chang In-hwa, third from right, SGS CFO Marta Vlatohkova, fourth from right, and other officials posing after signing a memorandum of understanding at the SGS headquarters in Geneva. [YONHAP]

 
Posco Group, a Korean steel-to-construction conglomerate, said Wednesday it has signed an initial pact with a global safety consulting firm to overhaul its safety system following a series of fatal workplace accidents.
 
Posco signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Switzerland-based testing and inspection group SGS to conduct a comprehensive review of the group's safety system and develop effective safety measures, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
"Through the partnership, the company will significantly enhance its safety standards by reforming its systems, culture and technologies related to worker protection," Posco Chairman Chang In-hwa said.
 
Under the MOU, SGS will begin inspecting the safety system of the group's construction arm, Posco E&C, later this month.
 
On Aug. 6, Posco E&C adopted an emergency management system and temporarily suspended new orders in its infrastructure business after a string of workplace accidents.
 
The announcement came a day after a Myanmar worker in his 30s was critically injured in a suspected electrocution incident at an expressway construction site in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi. It was the fourth fatal accident this year at Posco E&C-operated sites.
 
Posco Group is also in the process of establishing a dedicated safety unit.
 
It is considering various options, including benchmarking global safety-focused companies and acquiring a safety solutions provider, the release said.

Yonhap
tags Korea Posco Group SGS Switzerland safety

More in Industry

YouTuber's 990 won bread slammed for undermining bakers. Are they right?

Hanwha Aerospace inks deal to locally produce Chunmoo rocket launcher system in Poland

Nvidia, Microsoft showcase latest industrial AI solutions at Seoul exhibition

Posco partners with Switzerland's SGS for workplace accident prevention

Samsung, LG components units showcase latest package substrates at industry show

Related Stories

Swiss army searches for missing man after glacier debris buries Alpine village

Biopharm support

Posco introduces latest high-tech safety equipment

[INTERVIEW] Switzerland is drone innovation leader for a good reason

[SPONSORED REPORT] Posco works to revitalize the Korean economy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)