Posco partners with Switzerland's SGS for workplace accident prevention

Posco Group, a Korean steel-to-construction conglomerate, said Wednesday it has signed an initial pact with a global safety consulting firm to overhaul its safety system following a series of fatal workplace accidents.Posco signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Switzerland-based testing and inspection group SGS to conduct a comprehensive review of the group's safety system and develop effective safety measures, the company said in a press release."Through the partnership, the company will significantly enhance its safety standards by reforming its systems, culture and technologies related to worker protection," Posco Chairman Chang In-hwa said.Under the MOU, SGS will begin inspecting the safety system of the group's construction arm, Posco E&C, later this month.On Aug. 6, Posco E&C adopted an emergency management system and temporarily suspended new orders in its infrastructure business after a string of workplace accidents.The announcement came a day after a Myanmar worker in his 30s was critically injured in a suspected electrocution incident at an expressway construction site in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi. It was the fourth fatal accident this year at Posco E&C-operated sites.Posco Group is also in the process of establishing a dedicated safety unit.It is considering various options, including benchmarking global safety-focused companies and acquiring a safety solutions provider, the release said.Yonhap