Samsung, LG components units showcase latest package substrates at industry show

Samsung Electro-Mechanics and LG Innotek on Wednesday showcased their latest package substrates for the artificial intelligence, server and automotive sectors at a components industry exhibition.The electronic components arms of Samsung Group and LG Group showcased their latest progress in the sector during the International Electronics Circuits and Advanced Packaging Show 2025, which kicked off for a three-day run in Incheon.A package substrate, such as a flip-chip ball grid array (FCBGA), is used to transmit electrical signals between chips and mainboards.During the exhibition, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the only Korean company currently mass-producing FCBGAs for servers, showcased advanced package substrates to meet the needs of high-performance semiconductors.Samsung also unveiled a glass core package substrate that is 40 percent thinner than existing solutions."The company has been securing distinctive technology in the high-end semiconductor package substrate sector, applied in areas such as AI, autonomous driving and servers," Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vice President Kim Eung-soo said."We will continue to expand cooperation with global clients based on our technological competitiveness in high-end semiconductor package substrates," he added.LG Innotek showcased its "copper post" technology used in high-value-added semiconductor substrates for mobile devices.The technology, which centers on using a copper post to connect chip substrates and mainboards, paves the way for substrates to accommodate more circuits and improve heat efficiency."The company will lead the global market by offering differentiated experiences to clients through LG Innotek's innovative substrate technologies and products, including those featuring copper post technology," LG Innotek Vice President Kang Min-seok said.Yonhap