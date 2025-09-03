Park Seo-bo's legacy celebrated through digital exhibit at Frieze Seoul
Published: 03 Sep. 2025
SHIN MIN-HEE
The late artist Park Seo-bo (1931–2023), a master of dansaekhwa, or Korean monochrome painting, is being commemorated at LG Electronics’ booth at this year’s Frieze Seoul.
Titled “Colors Drawn from Nature,” the exhibition showcases digital reinterpretations of Park’s paintings — with emphasis on color — on large-format LG OLED TV displays. The palette features both “meditative” achromatic tones and vivid colors drawn from nature, such as “the yellow of Jeju’s canola, the pink of azalea, the green of spring leaves and the deep orange of ripe persimmon,” LG said.
The exhibition was co-organized by LG Electronics and the Parkseobo Foundation. Je Baak, a media artist and fine arts professor at Seoul National University, digitally rendered the works on view using AI.
“Park Seo-bo believed that nature speaks in colors beyond words,” said Park Seung-ho, chairperson of the foundation and son of the artist. “This exhibition offers a new perspective on his works, inviting viewers not merely to observe, but to engage more deeply as participants in the experience.”
The works will also be accessible for free via the LG Gallery+ app on the LG webOS platform, which allows LG TV owners to display the pieces on their screens at home as “digital canvases.”
LG OLED has been the headline partner of Frieze Seoul since the art fair’s inaugural edition in 2022. It has previously shed light on the works of Kim Whanki (1913-1974) and Suh Se Ok (1929-2020).
“Colors Drawn from Nature” runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Saturday at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
Park is a prominent figure in pioneering Korean abstract art, with his work centered on repetition and made by countless pencil lines drawn over fresh paint brushed onto a canvas. He would then layer on another coat of paint and redo the process all over again. This series, titled “Ecriture,” or “Myobeob” in Korean, is associated with asceticism and introspection.
