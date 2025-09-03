 Seosan has fun for the whole family with Haemieupseong Festival
Seosan has fun for the whole family with Haemieupseong Festival

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 14:13
A poster for this year's Seosan Haemi-eupseong Festival [SEOSAN HAEMI-EUPSEONG FESTIVAL]

Every weekend, it's an agony for parents to figure out what fun activities to do with their children. Well, in September, the Seosan Haemieupseong Festival will cover one of the four weekends.
 
Marking its 22nd anniversary, the festival will be held for three days starting Sept. 26 at Haemieupseong, a walled town in Seosan, South Chungcheong, that once served as an administrative and military center during the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910).
 
“What’s unique about this year’s festival is that our slogan is ‘Leave the kids to us,’” said festival director Ryu Jae-hyun during a press conference in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. “We want to create a festival that both kids and parents can enjoy.”
 
With a record number of children visiting last year — making up about half of the 270,000 total visitors — South Chungcheong’s representative festival is shifting its focus to be more kid-oriented.
 
Kids participate in an enven during the previous Seosan Haemi-eupseong Festival [SEOSAN HAEMI-EUPSEONG FESTIVAL]

Children can take part in hands-on cultural activities with actors, try traditional games such as bisachigi (a throwing-stick game) and ttakjichigi (a folded-paper game). Kids can also witness unique traditional wedding ceremonies, where two real couples will get married, and the King Taejong parade, highlighting 600 years of Joseon history, as part of the festival’s 38 programs.
 
For younger children, nothing beats bounce houses and Pinkfong. Two new inflatable playgrounds inspired by Haemieupseong will be added, bringing the total to six. A children’s musical featuring popular Pinkfong and Robocar Poli characters will also be performed over the weekend.
 
Parents will have their own space as well. A "lullaby sleep concert" will let them relax on a grassy field with 150 tents, accompanied by soothing piano melodies.
 
The Haemi Picnic held at previous Seosan Haemi-eupseong Festival [SEOSAN HAEMI-EUPSEONG FESTIVAL]

The festival will also showcase the region's cultural heritage. The local museum will display rare onggi (traditional earthenware), feature exhibits on intangible cultural heritage from South Chungcheong and present restored photos of Haemieupseong from the past.
 
An extended reality drawing performance by artist Yeom Dong-gyun will be held on the opening day, while an EDM party and a commemorative performance with an appearance by singer BO will also be held at night.
 
Under the theme “Goseong Bangga Season 3 — Where the Wisdom of History, Present and Future Meet,” the festival is also promoting itself as environmentally friendly. It will run on LED and wind power and aim for zero waste, with snacks like ppongtugi (traditional puffed rice) served in edible dishware.
 
“We hope to make this a platform for history education and cultural enjoyment that more of the public can take part in,” said Im Jin-beon, head of the Seosan Cultural Foundation, during the press conference.


Seosan takes about two hours by car from Seoul, and the easiest transportation is an intercity bus from Nambu Terminal to Haemi Bus stop.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
