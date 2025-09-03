For business and labor to truly become “two wings” (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung said during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that “a bird flies with two wings. Both business and labor are important,” cautioning against “killing the cow to straighten the horn,” an ancient proverb for sacrificing the greater good for minor corrections. His remarks were widely seen as a response to ongoing debates over the commercial law revision and the "Yellow Envelope Bill".Lee said the purpose of both laws is to improve transparency in corporate governance and encourage labor-management cooperation, which would in turn strengthen the national economy. The principle is sound, but conditions on the ground tell a more complicated story.Although the Yellow Envelope Bill provides a six-month grace period before enforcement, labor unions are already mobilizing. Subcontractor unions at Hyundai Steel and seven Naver affiliates have begun demanding direct negotiations. Labor groups at HD Hyundai have launched joint action opposing a merger in the "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" project of Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation, an unusual intervention in managerial decision-making. Financial and construction unions are also stirring. Petrochemical companies facing restructuring have even warned investors in filings that the new law could trigger more strikes. Yang Hee-dong, president of the Korean Academic Society of Business Administration, went so far as to call for delaying the law's enforcement until after 2027, when shifts in U.S. tariff policy are expected.In this climate, Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, a former head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, changed the ministry’s official abbreviation from “Employment Ministry” to “Labor Ministry.” He framed the change as a way to emphasize the value of labor and policies for all workers. Business circles, however, saw it as reinforcing the administration’s pro-union tilt, prioritizing labor rights over job creation.Korean corporations, meanwhile, played a prominent role at Lee’s first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. They pledged $150 billion in investments and quietly supported negotiations through their local networks. Yet at home, they face a double blow from the commercial law revision and the Yellow Envelope Bill.Lee spoke of mutual respect among labor, management, and market participants. The principle of cooperation deserves recognition. But what is needed now is balance in a tilted landscape. For business and labor to function as “two wings,” companies must also have defenses. Granting unions new legal tools without corresponding safeguards — such as banning workplace occupations or allowing replacement workers — creates asymmetry. Lee must also send a clearer signal to the Democratic Party to restrain legislation that caters to hardline supporters.이재명 대통령이 어제(2일) 국무회의에서 “새는 양 날개로 난다. 기업과 노동 둘 다 중요하다”며 “쇠뿔을 바로잡으려고 소를 잡는 ‘교각살우(矯角殺牛)’의 잘못을 범해서는 안 된다”고 말했다. 최근 벌어지는 상법 개정안과 노란봉투법 관련 논란을 의식한 발언이다. 이 대통령은 “두 법의 목적은 기업 경영의 투명성을 강화하고 노사 상생을 촉진해 전체 국민경제의 발전을 뒷받침하는 데 있다”고 말했다.기업과 노동의 균형을 강조한 이 대통령의 발언은 원칙적으로 틀린 것이 없다. 그러나 현장에서 감지되는 기류는 기대와는 다소 거리가 있다. 노란봉투법은 공포 후 시행까지 6개월의 유예기간을 두고 있지만, 이미 노동 현장은 들썩이고 있다. 법이 국회를 통과하자마자 현대제철 협력사 노조, 네이버 7개 자회사 노조 등 직접 교섭을 요구하는 노동단체와 하청 노조들이 잇따르고 있다.HD현대그룹 계열사 노조는 한·미 조선 협력사업인 마스가(MASGA) 프로젝트를 위한 합병에 반대하며 공동투쟁에 돌입했다. 합병과 같은 경영상 판단에까지 노조가 개입하는 건 이례적이다. 금융·건설 노조도 움직이고 있다. 구조조정을 앞둔 석유화학 기업들은 투자설명서에 노란봉투법 탓에 파업이 늘어날 가능성에 유의하라는 공시까지 했다. 오죽하면 양희동 한국경영학회 회장이 언론 인터뷰에서 “학회 차원에서 걱정이 많다”며 법 시행을 미국 관세정책의 변화가 예상되는 2027년 이후로 연기하라고 요구했을까.이런 판국에 민주노총 위원장을 지낸 김영훈 고용노동부 장관은 부처의 공식 약칭을 ‘고용부’에서 ‘노동부’로 변경했다. 김 장관은 ‘노동의 가치’와 ‘일하는 모든 사람을 위한 정책’을 강조하기 위함이라고 했지만, 재계에선 이재명 정부의 친노조 기조를 드러낸 것으로 본다. 일자리 확충을 통한 고용 확대보다 노동권 강화에 힘이 실려 있다고 보기 때문이다.이재명 정부의 첫 한·미 정상회담에서 우리 기업들의 활약은 눈부셨다. 1500억 달러(약 210조원)의 투자 보따리를 풀었고, 현지 인맥을 활용해 정부 협상을 뒤에서 돕기도 했다. 그런데도 기업은 상법 개정과 노란봉투법이라는 연타를 맞고 사면초가에 몰렸다.이 대통령은 노사와 시장 참여자 모두의 상호 존중과 협력을 얘기했다. 노사 상생과 국민경제 발전의 취지는 존중할 만하다. 그러나 지금 필요한 건 완연히 기울어진 운동장을 균형 있게 바로잡는 일이다. 대통령이 강조한 ‘노사 양 날개’가 제대로 작동하려면 기업의 방어권도 보완돼야 한다. 노조에 노란봉투법을 안기면서 기업엔 사업장 점거 금지나 대체근로 허용 같은 방어권을 허용하지 않는 건 문제다. 강성 지지층을 의식한 입법을 쏟아내는 여당에 대해서도 대통령이 보다 명확한 제지 신호를 보내야 한다.