The benefits of regular gardening (KOR)

The arrival of cooler air offered a welcome chance to return to the garden after weeks away. At dawn, I took up the task of clearing wilted plants while my husband trimmed large branches. Since early July, when the summer heat set in, I had mostly abandoned the garden. The result was worse than expected. Caterpillars had stripped the leaves from birch, mulberry and lilac bushes. This summer’s severe drought in Gangneung and Sokcho made conditions ripe for such infestations, but the deeper problem was my lack of consistent care.At lectures, I often receive questions about the best gardening practices. Studying plants and climate is essential, yet theory alone cannot replace practice. The hardest way to tend a garden is irregularly, in spurts when time allows. Weeds and pests thrive under such neglect, quickly overwhelming even a carefully planted yard. By contrast, gardening becomes easier and more enjoyable when it becomes a habit. Spending two or three short sessions each week — about two hours each time — proves to be the most effective approach. An old Western saying captures this lesson: “The best fertilizer is the farmer’s footsteps.” The same holds true in the garden.When the morning’s work was done, sweat soaked my body, and my face burned from exertion. The sensation was similar to finishing a workout. Increasingly, doctors around the world, including in Britain, prescribe gardening and other outdoor activities as alternatives to medication. Known as “green social prescribing,” this approach is gaining attention for its minimal side effects and its emphasis on preventive care. The practice reframes gardening as more than a chore for plants. It becomes a health regimen for people, a means of restoring rhythm and energy through steady interaction with the natural world.In that sense, tending a garden is less about coaxing life from the soil than about rediscovering balance in our own lives. Consistency, rather than occasional bursts of effort, makes both plants and people thrive. The lesson, quietly reinforced in the dirt and leaves, is that daily attention matters — whether in cultivating a garden or in maintaining well-being.차가워진 공기가 너무 반가워, 오랜만에 새벽부터 정원 일을 시작했다. 남편은 큰 나무의 가지치기를, 나는 시들고 늘어진 풀들을 맡았다. 본격적인 더위가 시작된 7월부터 거의 정원 일에서 손을 놓았기에 걱정을 했는데, 정원은 생각보다 훨씬 더 심각했다. 나방의 애벌레로 인해 자작나무·닥나무·꽃댕강나무까지 초록의 잎이 거의 사라질 정도였다. 올해 유난히 이렇게 벌레가 번식한 이유는 가뭄 탓이기도 하다. 강릉과 속초는 올여름 가뭄이 극심하다. 이런 상황 속에 물을 주지 못 해서기도 하지만, 더 큰 이유는 내가 규칙적인 정원 일을 하지 않았기 때문이다.강의 때마다 가드닝의 노하우에 대해 질문을 받는다. 물론 식물 자체와 기후를 이해하는 등의 이론 공부도 필수다. 하지만 더 중요한 것이 있다. 세상에서 제일 힘든 정원 일은 시간이 날 때, 어쩌다 불규칙하게 정원을 돌보는 것이다. 이렇게 되면, 풀과 벌레의 힘에 밀려 관리가 매우 힘들어진다. 반대로 쉽고 즐거운 정원 일은 규칙적인 습관이 가능하게 한다. 일주일에 두세 번, 두 시간 정도 정원을 들여다보고 손길을 주는 것이 최고의 노하우다. 서양 격언 중에는 ‘가장 좋은 비료는 농부의 발걸음이다’라는 말이 있는데, 정원에서도 그대로 적용된다.정원 일을 마치니, 온몸은 땀으로 흥건해지고, 얼굴은 열로 벌겋게 달아올랐다. 운동한 이후의 상태와 참으로 비슷해진다.현재 세계는 영국을 포함한 많은 나라에서 의사들이 공식적으로 가드닝을 포함한 자연에서의 활동을 약물 대신 처방할 수 있게 되었다. ‘그린 소셜 처방(Green Social prescribing)’이라고 불리는 이 처방은 부작용이 없다는 이유에서도 점점 더 큰 관심을 받는 중이다. 식물을 위해서가 아니라, 우리를 위해 ‘식물을 돌보는 정원일’이 왜 필요한지가 잘 설명이 되는 셈이다.