IU to open media, merch pop-up at The Hyundai in Yeouido

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 14:20
IU pop-up store poster [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer IU will open a pop-up store for her fans at the Epic Seoul exhibition space within The Hyundai department store in Yeouido, western Seoul from next Wednesday to Sept. 21, her agency EDAM Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The pop-up, titled "Found at Eight," will be a mashup of a photo and media exhibition with a merchandise store for her dedicated fan club, Uaena.
 

The store will also feature a special section where fans can leave letters to IU. Other features include a photo zone along with displays about IU's songs and music.
 
Some of the merchandise available at the store will be limited edition. Only visitors who make prior reservations online can purchase merchandise. Those who verify their fan club membership will also receive two special photo cards and a cover sticker.
 
All reservations can be made for free through Melon Ticket. Fan club bookings finished on Monday, and general booking will begin on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags IU pop-up EDAM Entertainment

