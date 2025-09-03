 JYP Entertainment recruits for experts in bid to develop its own virtual K-pop star
JYP Entertainment recruits for experts in bid to develop its own virtual K-pop star

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 12:48
JYP Entertainment logo [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

JYP Entertainment logo [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Watch out naevis — JYP Entertainment is recruiting experts to debut its own virtual K-pop star.
 
"JYP Entertainment and its tech business subsidiary Blue Garage will broaden the global horizons of K-pop through an unprecedented form of AI artist created with the integration of entertainment and technology," K-pop agency JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
 

According to the agency, the new project began with the question, "Can AI become a being that calls fans' names and interacts with them?" and sought to redefine the relationship between AI and K-pop fans. The two companies will endeavor to create a new type of AI artist that "recreates the essence of entertainment," according to the statement.
 
To accelerate the project, Blue Garage will take applicants for 17 different job types, ranging from scenario and music creation to marketing, 3-D modeling, UX (user experience) design and large language model (LLM) development.
 
Submissions can be made until Sept. 30 through JYP Entertainment's company recruitment website.
 
The news comes amid the rise of so-called virtual artists in the K-pop scene. Five-member boy band Plave has been holding offline concerts with tens of thousands of fans in real-life venues, while SM Entertainment's virtual singer naevis nabbed the role as the honorary ambassador for the Seoul Design 2024 event.
 
K-pop powerhouse HYBE also presented a virtual girl group named SYNDI8 in June last year through its subsidiary Supertone and bought a small stake in Vlast, the agency of Plave. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
