Jennie to relocate label Odd Atelier to Hannam-dong in November
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 15:26
Jennie of girl group Blackpink is relocating her label Odd Atelier to a new office in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, in November.
The agency will vacate its current office in a standalone house in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, to a new building in Hannam-dong, also in Yongsan, according to industry sources on Wednesday.
The new office is a compact four-story building completed in April 2024, with a basement level and a total floor area of 927 square meters (9,978 square feet). The rooftop reportedly offers a panoramic view of the Han River.
The building was designed by architect Hong Tae-sun, an honorary fellow of the American Institute of Architects. Hong has worked on several high-end projects in Korea, including Lotte Premium Outlet Paju in Gyeonggi, the Richensia apartment complex in Yeouido, western Seoul, and the Hillmaru Country Club in Pocheon, Gyeonggi.
The move comes as the lease on the Itaewon office is set to expire in October. Renovations are currently underway at the new building, according to reports.
As of the end of 2024, the building's lease terms are reportedly a deposit of 1.5 billion to 2.5 billion won ($1.07 million to $1.79 million) with monthly rent ranging from 60 million to 80 million won. The estimated sale price is around 45 billion won.
The singer’s previous office came under fire for alleged code violations. The structure had reportedly been approved for use as an art gallery but was allegedly repurposed without authorization.
The Yongsan District Office has said it would take administrative action against the owner of the property.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
