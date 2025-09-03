Kang Daniel to release English track, begin U.S. tour
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 12:48
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Kang Daniel will release an English track titled "No Day" on Wednesday at 6 p.m. along with the launch of his U.S. tour.
The song was composed by Biblein and Kang. Kang wrote the lyrics of the song, according to the singer's agency ARA.
"'No Day' sings of the small consolations we find in our everyday lives," the agency said. "It emphasizes the meaning of finding something in the small moments that may not seem so special."
Kang will perform the song live during the U.S. leg of his "Act: New Episode" world tour, which begins with a performance in Charlotte on Wednesday, followed by major stops including Washington, New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.
Kang debuted in 2017 after winning first place on Mnet’s hit K-pop audition show “Produce 101.” He and 10 other finalists formed the project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in early 2019. Kang debuted as a solo artist in July of the same year, releasing songs like “Touchin’” (2019), “2U” (2020) and “Paranoia” (2021).
