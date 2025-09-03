 Seventeen's S.Coups and Mingyu to release new music as subunit
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 11:52
Stills from the teaser for S.Coups and Mingyu's upcoming EP ″Hype Vibes″ [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Seventeen members S.Coups and Mingyu are set to debut as the boy band’s latest subunit with an EP release on Sept. 29, Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The agency revealed the teaser video for the EP, titled “Hype Vibes,” the same day on social media.
 

The teaser, set in Los Angeles, shows the two members enjoying life through partying and exploring the city.
 
It also introduced a pair of 3-D animated characters, named Kuute and Mante, which the agency described as “aliens visiting Earth to fill energy through music” in a press release.
 
More information about the tracklist will be revealed later.
 
Stills from the teaser for S.Coups and Mingyu's upcoming EP ″Hype Vibes″ [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Seventeen debuted in 2015. The 13-member band is known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Very Nice” (2016), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017) and “Home” (2019).
 
The band’s subunits include BSS (comprised of DK, Seungkwan and Hoshi), JxW (Jeonghan and Wonwoo) and Hoshi X Woozi.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]


