Kofic selects Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' as Oscar contender

Park Chan-wook's black comedy "No Other Choice" has been selected by the Korean Film Council (Kofic) as the country's official submission for next year's Academy Awards.Kofic's selection committee cited the film's "cinematic completeness, relevant themes surrounding job termination, exceptional ensemble performances and positive evaluations from North American distributors" as key factors behind its decision."The movie's humorous take on a universally relatable tragedy makes it a strong contender for Oscar recognition," it said.The film will be submitted in the Oscar's Best International Feature Film category, which is dedicated to films produced outside the United States. Each country is permitted to submit only one film.Adapted from the mystery novel "The Ax" by American writer Donald E. Westlake, the film is a dark thriller following Man-soo (Lee Byung-hun), a middle-aged man who, after being abruptly fired from a paper company, takes extreme measures to secure a new job by dealing with his competitors.The film premiered internationally last week at the Venice International Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and positive responses.As of Wednesday, the film holds an impressive 100 percent from an initial batch of 19 reviews on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which have lauded the film's blend of dark humor and social commentary.Yonhap