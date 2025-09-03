Remaining 1.88 million movie ticket coupons to be distributed
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 13:07
The government will distribute the remaining 1.88 million movie ticket coupons from a supplementary program starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.
As part of the government’s second supplementary budget initiative this year, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism originally released 4.5 million discount coupons starting July 25. The coupons being redistributed are those that went unused as of Tuesday.
Two coupons will be issued to the account of everyone with a theater membership. The coupons are applied automatically at checkout. Once a theater's coupon allocation runs out, the discount ends and any unused coupons are automatically voided. Availability by theater can be checked on the Korean Film Council’s website.
Those who received coupons during the first distribution round will also be eligible for the second round. For multiplex chains like Megabox, the discounts are applied only when tickets are reserved through their websites or mobile applications. The coupons cannot be used for in-person bookings. However, for independent and arthouse theaters as well as cinemas catering to older adults that do not offer online coupon issuance, the 6,000 won ($4) discount can be applied when tickets are purchased on-site.
According to the Culture Ministry, the number of daily moviegoers averaged around 435,000 between July 25 and Sept. 2, during the first round of discount coupon distribution — 1.8 times higher than the daily average recorded between Jan. 1 and July 24, before the discounts were introduced.
“The discount coupons helped increase public interest in film,” a ministry official said. “We will continue to support the spark of recovery in Korea’s film industry.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
