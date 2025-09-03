'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes most watched title on Netflix across film, TV categories
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 11:49
Netflix original animation "KPop Demon Hunters" has become the most watched title on the platform across both film and television categories.
"KPop Demon Hunters" logged a cumulative 266 million views — calculated by dividing total watch time by the length of the content — as of Aug. 31, according to Netflix’s official viewership tracking site Tudum on Wednesday.
That figure surpasses the previous record-holder, the first season of "Squid Game" (2021), which garnered 265.2 million views, and easily outstrips the 230.9 million views of "Red Notice" (2021), the action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, which had topped the film category.
"KPop Demon Hunters" also maintained its No. 1 spot on the weekly chart, racking up 30.1 million views during the week of Aug. 25 to 31, outperforming new releases even two months after its initial release in June. It entered the top 10 in a total of 92 countries, including Korea and the United States.
The film’s original soundtrack continues to generate buzz. Billboard said Tuesday local time that the main song “Golden” topped the Hot 100 singles chart for the third consecutive week. “Your Idol” ranked No. 4, “Soda Pop” at No. 5 and “How It’s Done” at No. 9.
“Golden” recorded 35.3 million streams during the chart’s tracking period, up four percent from the previous week, and reached No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart for the first time. Billboard attributed the boost to a sing-along screening event held in theaters on Aug. 23 and 24, and a sing-along version premiere on Netflix on Aug. 25.
“Golden” is the third K-pop song to remain at the top of the Hot 100 for three weeks or more, following BTS’s “Butter” (2021), with 10 weeks, and “Dynamite” (2020), with three weeks, according to Billboard. It is the first K-pop song by a female artist to achieve the feat. In the story, the song is performed by a fictional K-pop girl group named HUNTR/X, but in reality, it was recorded by composer EJAE, singer Audrey Nuna and artist Rei Ami.
The three singers are scheduled to appear as presenters at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
