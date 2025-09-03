'Moms were looking for Cha Eun-woo': Star steals the show at basic training ceremony
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 13:49
Pictures of singer and actor Cha Eun-woo standing as the leading recruit at basic training have gone viral online.
Cha took part in a ceremony for basic training completion in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, with fellow recruits, reportedly leading his colleagues with a microphone, typically assigned to the enlistee who performs well during training.
Pictures of Cha posing for photos with other trainees and their families have gone viral online.
"Moms were busy looking for Cha Eun-woo," wrote a user claiming to be a mother of a trainee. "I put the private badge on my son and then ran toward Cha Eun-woo. I returned to my son and told him I was sorry."
Cha was also seen reunited with his dog, Dongdongi. The dog's name is said to have been taken from Cha Eun-woo's real name, Lee Dong-min.
Cha debuted in 2014 as an actor with a minor role in the film “My Brilliant Life” and subsequently as a member of boy band Astro in 2016.
He enlisted in the Army on June 28. After completing basic training, he will serve in the Army’s military band. Cha is scheduled to be discharged on Jan. 27, 2027.
