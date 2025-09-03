Netflix Korea banks on reality shows with Culinary Class Wars' season 2 among monthly releases
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 16:19 Updated: 03 Sep. 2025, 16:29
- KIM JI-YE
Netflix Korea is doubling down on unscripted content after scoring big with reality shows such as “The Devil’s Plan” (2023-25) and “Culinary Class Wars” (2024), with a new variety series released every month starting in September.
Among those slated for release is a new season of "Culinary Class Wars" in December.
“We feel a certain pride in the fact that Korean variety formats and reality survival shows have emerged as global front-runners,” Yoo Ki-hwan, the director at Netflix's unscripted division, said during a Netflix press event for unscripted series on Tuesday, announcing the upcoming lineup of Korean variety and reality shows.
“What we find truly meaningful is that the success of these variety shows doesn’t lie solely in viewership ratings or screen time, but in their ability to generate a cultural impact, even as entertainment, and offer audiences fresh experiences that resonate with everyday life.”
'Crime Scene Zero'
First to meet the audience will be “Crime Scene Zero,” the latest installment in the hit role-playing mystery game franchise “Crime Scene,” which began in 2014 on TV channel JTBC. In the game, players each take on the roles of detectives and suspects, working to identify and uncover the hidden criminal among them.
The show is set to premiere on Sept. 23 and will feature film director Jang Jin, announcer Park Ji-yoon, comedian Jang Dong-min, actor Kim Ji-hoon and IVE’s An Yu-jin — all of whom appeared in previous seasons.
This new installment marks the first time the show will be available on a global platform.
“Since the show will be introduced to global viewers through Netflix, I thought that, though there are some already familiar with the series, there are also those who will watch it for the first time,” Hwang Seul-woo, the show's producer, said.
“That’s why I felt it was important to have cast members who could show the identity of ‘Crime Scene.’ And I believed Park, Jang Jin and Jang Dong-min, alongside Kim and An, whom many have waited and wished to see, all would perfectly suit for that role.”
Hwang also teased that in each episode, a guest will appear as the sixth cast member, revealing that actors Park Sung-hoon from “Squid Game” (2021-25) and Joo Hyun-young will appear in the upcoming series.
'Physical Asia'
In October, the physical competition survival show “Physical: 100” (2023-24), where 100 contestants compete in a series of challenging physical tests for the top honor, is set to expand its universe with a nation-versus-nation format.
Teams from eight Asian-Pacific countries — Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Korea, Mongolia, Japan, Indonesia and Turkey — are set to fight against each other.
Among the contestants, legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao will appear on behalf of the Philippines.
“Since it was a team competition, the players carried a sense of pride in representing their countries, which made the matches all the more intense and gripping,” said its producer Jang Ho-gi. “I believe that it’s something the viewers can truly look forward to.”
'Three Idiots in Kenya'
One of Korea’s renowned variety show producers, Na Yeong-seok, is set to deliver a variety show for global viewers this November, with “Three Idiots in Kenya,” featuring Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, comedian Lee Soo-geun and singer Eun Ji-won. The show will be the first collaboration between the star producer and the streaming platform.
The travel reality show follows the trio on a journey to Kenya, fulfilling a promise they made years ago: to see giraffes, according to producer Kim Ye-seul.
The trio has previously met on other Na Yeong-seok productions, like “New Journey to the West” (2015-20). Based on their already close connection, Kim said the chemistry among the trio is a highlight that viewers should look forward to.
“The three have such great chemistry that their effortless back-and-forth banter is sure to be one of the fun points of the show,” Kim said. “On top of that, since they’re traveling through the vast wilderness of Kenya, there are plenty of breathtaking landscapes to enjoy. Also, the viewers can look forward to seeing whether they actually encounter giraffes along the way.”
'Culinary Class Wars' season 2
The highly anticipated second season of the global hit series "Culinary Class Wars" is set to debut in December, featuring Paik Jong-won, a food entrepreneur who served as a judge in the first season and is currently mired in allegations regarding labeling and hygiene issues with his products.
When asked about the cast, producer Kim Hak-min remained tight-lipped, saying that he hadn’t even told his mother.
“Lots of people, particularly my mom, have been asking me which restaurant to go to before the show airs,” producer Kim said. “Though I cannot reveal the names, I can say that compared to season one; this season absolutely does not fall short. In fact, it even showcases sides of the participants that were unimaginable in the first.”
Yoo, Netflix's unscripted division director, also clarified the platform's stance on handling Paik's controversies.
“I’ve mentioned several times before, we approach such decisions very carefully, considering how they might affect everyone involved in the project,” said Yoo. “‘Culinary Class Wars’ involves 100 participating chefs and nearly 300 to 400 staff members. Given that, we decided it was best to proceed with the release as planned and let the viewers decide for themselves.”
'Single’s Inferno' season 5
When the air gets chilly, Netflix Korea has been heating up viewers with its hit dating show “Single's Inferno” (2021-25)
Now, with its fifth installment, the show is set to premiere in January next year, making it the first Korean unscripted variety show to reach a fifth season.
The show follows single men and women searching for love on a deserted island dubbed “Inferno,” where electronics are not allowed and the cast members have to cook their own meals and find water. Contestants can only leave the island as a couple, earning a night at a luxurious hotel called “Paradise.”
Its producer, Kim Jae-won, hinted at a larger and more diverse cast for the new season, saying, “The cast has grown larger than in any previous season. Naturally, this has brought diverse characters, unlike before. And the love lines aren’t concentrated on just a few people; instead, the show explores a wider variety of personal love stories.”
'Agents of Mystery' season 2
Producer Jeong Jong-yeon, known for his mystery adventure shows, is set to return with a new season of “Agents of Mystery” (2024).
The unscripted series follows six agents trying to solve mysterious cases in six hours while being stuck in strange locations.
Set to be released in February of next year, the second season will continue to feature comedians Lee Yong-jin, singer John Park, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, aespa’s Karina and actor Kim Do-hoon, with a new addition, dancer Gabee. Despite the new member, Jeong noted that the chemistry among the cast exceeded expectations.
More to come in 2026
Netflix Korea’s slate is already packed with shows for its global subscribers through early next year. Yet, the platform is planning even more, including the second season of “Better Late Than Single," “Kian’s Bizarre B&B" and the third season of “The Devil’s Plan.”
New programs are also on the way, such as “Ready or Not Texas,” starring actor Lee Seo-jin, and “Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!” with Korea’s top comedian and host Yoo Jae-seok operating a lodge.
“Alongside the successful follow-up seasons of existing IP [intellectual property], we will also be introducing new IP that are sure to meet, if not exceed, expectations,” Yoo said.
