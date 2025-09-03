Hanwha Aerospace inks deal to locally produce Chunmoo rocket launcher system in Poland
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 13:43
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
KIELCE, Poland — Hanwha Aerospace and Poland’s WB Group on Tuesday signed a joint venture agreement to locally produce the K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system, advancing Warsaw’s defense self-reliance drive and Seoul’s push to deepen partnerships with NATO allies.
The deal was sealed at the MSPO 2025 defense industry exhibition in Kielce in the presence of Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz amd Korea’s Deputy Defense Minister Cho Hyun-ki, along with representatives from both companies.
It establishes Poland’s first defense joint venture with a Korean company and will set up a factory to manufacture guided missiles for the Chunmoo launcher.
Hanwha will hold a 51 percent stake in the new entity, with WB Group owning 49 percent.
The joint venture will implement a phased technology transfer program, supported by a certified quality management system and structured work force training. Construction of the facility is set to begin this year, and the first locally made CGR-080 guided rockets, which have a range of approximately 80 kilometers (49.7 miles), are expected by 2028. Beyond supplying the Polish Armed Forces, the plant may also export to other European countries.
Financial terms of the joint venture were not disclosed.
“This joint venture will bring Poland powerful deterrence capabilities,” said Hanwha Aerospace CEO Son Jae-il. “Together with WB Group, we will contribute to Poland’s security, NATO’s defense and economic development through technology transfer, local production and job creation.”
Son underscored the “similar historical experiences” of Korea and Poland, both nations that have endured invasions but emerged as resilient states — a quality he described as making them the “best partners.”
Poland's Kosiniak-Kamysz, who attended the ceremony along with Korea’s Deputy Defense Minister Cho, called the signing “one of a kind” at this year’s arms fair.
The joint venture builds on Poland’s sweeping arms purchases from Korea since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.
In deals valued at roughly $22 billion, Warsaw has signed contracts for K2 Black Panther tanks, K9 Thunder howitzers, FA-50 light fighter jets and the Chunmoo system. The joint venture agreement represents the shift from bulk procurement to local manufacturing.
Under the program, known as “Homar-K” in Poland, Warsaw ordered 218 Chunmoo launchers in late 2022 and another 72 in 2024. The first 18 units arrived in 2023, and around 90 have arrived so far. All 290 launchers are scheduled for delivery by 2029.
Mounted on Polish-made Jelcz 8x8 trucks and integrated with WB Group’s Topaz fire-control system, the Chunmoo can fire a range of guided rockets and tactical missiles, complementing U.S.-made Himars launchers already on order.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
