President Lee meets Trump at the White House — in pictures
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 11:53
The White House on Monday released over 40 official photographs of the Korea-U.S. summit, taken by its official photographer, through the photo-sharing site Flickr.
The series of photos, uploaded to the White House’s official Flickr account, were taken on Aug. 25, the day of the summit. They include images of U.S. President Donald Trump greeting Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the entrance of the West Wing of the White House, as well as moments captured after the press left the meeting room following the public portion of the talks.
In one photo, Trump is seen posing for the media before extending his right hand to guide Lee toward the Oval Office, where the summit took place.
Ahead of the meeting, Lee signed the White House guestbook. One photo shows Trump pulling out a chair for Lee, who then writes in Korean in brown ink: “A new era of a strong and great future begins in the golden age of the Korea-U.S. alliance. Aug. 25, 2025. President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung.”
One striking photo captures Lee speaking to Trump while placing his hand on the Resolute desk in the Oval Office. Trump is seated, while Lee leans in slightly with his left hand on the desk and his right hand extended as he addresses the U.S. president. Next to Lee are presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and an interpreter.
On the desk, several red “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) caps, signed by Trump as gifts for Lee and the Korean delegation, are neatly arranged.
Other photos show Lee examining a coffee table book given to him by Trump, as the U.S. president signs the caps. The two leaders are also seen taking commemorative photos and shaking hands at the desk.
Photos from the working luncheon that followed the summit were also released, showing President Lee seated with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan in the White House Cabinet Room, with the flags of Korea and the United States in the background.
Another image captures Trump pointing at a television monitor in the Oval Office showing a Fox News segment about the summit, as he appears to explain something to Lee.
