Gwangju to host program for international students to help them settle in city
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 11:33 Updated: 03 Sep. 2025, 11:37
Gwangju will host its annual comprehensive education program for international students currently enrolled at universities in the region.
Taking place at Gwangju City Hall on Sept. 24, the “How’s Gwangju? First Time in Gwangju?” program will feature special lectures and activities designed to help international students adapt to the city.
The program includes practical lectures, city tours and case-sharing sessions highlighting how international students have successfully settled in Gwangju.
Applications are open through participating university websites or via a Google application form linked on Gwangju city’s official website until Sept. 19.
According to the local government, the city has been offering a variety of programs and events to meet the growing needs of its increasing international student population. As of 2024, a total of 6,339 international students were enrolled at universities in the region.
“Through this initiative, we aim to help international students adapt to and settle in the region,” said Kim Ki-sook, the director of Gwangju’s education and youth office.
“We will do our utmost to provide support and promote Gwangju as a city where international students can thrive both academically and personally.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
