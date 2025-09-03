Korea Foundation to mark Public Diplomacy Week with networking events, films, lectures and more
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 17:38
- LEE TAE-HEE
The Korea Foundation (KF) will host various events to mark the seventh Public Diplomacy Week, also inviting international students for a networking event and a tour along the Cheonggye Stream.
KF's seventh Public Diplomacy Week will run from Sept. 8 to 27, featuring programs that showcase the cultures of various countries at the KF Global Center in Jung District, central Seoul, and other venues across the city.
Embassies and cultural centers of 33 countries, including Greece, the United States and Italy, as well as 12 international organizations, universities and public institutions, will participate in the events.
Special events to celebrate Youth Day, which falls on Sept. 20 this year, will also be held throughout the three-week celebration.
On Sept. 19, the foundation and K-campus will jointly host a networking event for international students in Korea. The event will feature speakers from the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency to discuss working at small- and medium-sized Korean companies, as well as representatives from the Seoul Metropolitan Government to speak about support measures for international students. A guided tour along the nearby Cheonggye Stream will also be provided.
Students participating in KF's Public Diplomacy Academy program will give presentations about ways university students can practice public diplomacy on Sept. 20. More sessions will be held that day, inviting KF Global Fellows — those receiving funding from the foundation — for a roundtable discussion and an information session for the KF Global Challengers career program.
Youth Day events will conclude on Sept. 21 with a career information session for those interested in working at international organizations.
Certain days will be dedicated to different regions.
Sept. 13 will be designated as Asean Day, 14th as Central Asia Day and 27th as Africa Day, with movie screenings, book reading events and various activities celebrating each geographical region to be held.
In line with Public Diplomacy Week, the art exhibition "Every Encounter, a Weaving of Waves," which showcases works by Korean contemporary artists earning recognition abroad, will also run at the KF Global Center until Sept. 30.
