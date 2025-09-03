September's vibrant autumn events — highlighting fashion, art and culture in Seoul
With the summer humidity fading and a refreshing breeze settling in, September is one of the best times to leave air-conditioned cafes behind and enjoy the season’s festivals and events firsthand.
Seoul, recently named the top favorite city among Millennials and Gen Z in the Trazee Awards, is brimming with things to see and do this fall. The Korea JoongAng Daily recommends a selection of events that will enrich your autumn in the vibrant city.
Arts: From fashion to sculpture, Seoul rises as a global fashion and arts hub
New York, London, Milan and Paris have long reigned as global fashion and art capitals. However, with a growing lineup of related events, Seoul is catching up quickly.
Kicking off on Monday and running through Sept. 7, the 2026 Spring/Summer edition of Seoul Fashion Week celebrates its 25th anniversary, primarily at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) and across other scenic spots in the city, including Deoksu Palace and Hongje Yuyeon.
Other cultural and historical sites — including the Oil Tank Culture Park in western Seoul and Heungcheon Temple in central Seoul — will also serve as stages for off-shows. Twenty-seven domestic designer brands will present runways and installations at DDP, the EQL flagship store in Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul and at their own boutiques.
Opening this year’s event was Andersson Bell, presenting a collection that blends urban flair with traditional Korean aesthetics against the backdrop of Deoksu Palace. Other world-renowned stylists and artists, who have collaborated with luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta and Gucci, will also be part of the event.
Beyond fashion, Seoul Art Week and the Seoul Sculpture Festival are also underway, running through Sunday. Seoul Art Week brings together 107 museums and galleries citywide, offering around 100 exhibitions and cultural programs. A special stamp tour encourages visitors to explore five or more participating venues for rewards.
Meanwhile, at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, the Seoul Sculpture Festival showcases work from 14 award-winning sculptors and 10 special invitees. The outdoor exhibition also features a lively program of talks, concerts, sculpture playgrounds and street performances.
Art lovers may also want to visit Coex, a major shopping and exhibition complex in Gangnam District in southern Seoul, this week for Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul. Starting Wednesday, Kiaf is hosting 175 galleries from 20 countries, while Frieze is presenting more than 120 galleries from 30 countries. Frieze closes on Saturday, and Kiaf wraps up on Sunday.
Night views: Seoul shines in the dark
Famous for its nightscape, Seoul has prepared dazzling light-themed events to brighten the autumn evenings.
From Aug. 28 through Sunday, DDP hosts this year’s fall edition of Seoul Light DDP 2025, featuring nightly media facade shows projecting vibrant displays across its 222-meter-long exterior wall. This season’s theme, “Everflow: The Moving Stage,” presents a spectacle of light and design. The show has already earned international acclaim, sweeping prestigious honors such as the Red Dot, IDEA and iF design awards.
Adding more sparkle, the Hangang Drone Light Show returns on six dates — Sept. 6, 13, 20, 26 and Oct. 18, 25 — at Ttukseom Hangang Park, where about 2,000 drones will paint patterns across the night sky.
Then on Sept. 27, the Seoul International Fireworks Festival lights up the skies over Yeouido Hangang Park. Teams from Korea, Italy and Canada will present a pyrotechnic show choreographed with music. From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can also enjoy promotional booths and activities before the fireworks kick off at 7 p.m.
Korean culture: Seoul blends tradition and modernity
Seoul, where traditional hanok (traditional Korean home) stand alongside sleek skyscrapers, will also showcase the city’s cultural flair.
From Sept. 26 to Oct. 15, Seoul Hanok Week takes place in Bukchon and Seochon in central Seoul, celebrating the charm of Korea’s traditional houses with exhibitions, tours and hands-on experiences.
On Sept. 28, King Jeongjo's Royal Parade will be reenacted along a 7-kilometer (1.68 miles) stretch from Gyeongbok Palace to Nodeul Island, co-hosted by Seoul, Gyeonggi, Suwon and Hwaseong. The grand procession recreates the 1795 royal journey and will feature active participation from citizens.
From Sept. 19 to 21, DDP will also host Enter-Tech Seoul 2025, aimed at positioning the city as a global hub for entertainment technology.
The event will feature 120 content-tech companies and a packed program of investment sessions, extended reality exhibitions, esports tournaments and public programs that merge Korean media content with cutting-edge technology.
