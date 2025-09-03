Kim Ju-ae's appearance in Beijing suggests North Korean ruler's daughter in succession mix
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 18:29
Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made her debut on the international stage on Tuesday during her father’s trip to China, becoming the youngest member of the Kim family to take part in diplomatic activities.
Born in 2013, the 12-year-old accompanied Kim to Beijing, marking her first known public appearance outside of Korea. But she did not appear with her father at the viewing stand on Tiananmen Gate on Wednesday morning, when the Victory Day military parade was held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China’s triumph in the anti-Japanese and anti-fascist wars.
Some observers speculate that Beijing may have been uncomfortable with Kim Jong-un including Kim Ju-ae in an event where President Xi Jinping declared China’s intention to lead a new world order countering U.S. hegemony. It may also have been considered too premature for Kim Ju-ae, who lacks diplomatic experience, to be exposed to a multilateral event attended by leaders from 26 countries.
Still, many experts view Kim Ju-ae’s participation in the China visit as a clear signal that she has been designated as Kim Jong-un’s successor.
Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, the founding leader of North Korea and his son, both took their heirs on trips to China as part of formalizing succession plans. Kim Jong-un’s decision to take Kim Ju-ae on this visit is seen as consistent with that pattern.
The visit is also seen as a rebuttal to speculation that North Korea’s deep-rooted preference for male successors would ultimately prevent Kim Ju-ae from rising to power. Analysts suggest the Beijing trip may have diminished such doubts.
“This move signals that Kim Ju-ae is being positioned as a future leader and is likely part of the internal succession process,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University. “It also appears aimed at developing her diplomatic instincts.”
But Kim Jong-un’s decision to place his daughter — who is only 12 — on the diplomatic stage has raised eyebrows, even given the unique structure of the North Korean regime. Analysts warn it could spark rumors about Kim Jong-un’s health.
Any sign of health problems involving Kim, who is often referred to as the “Supreme Dignity,” could have serious ramifications for the regime’s stability, domestic politics and regional relations. This makes it a highly sensitive issue for Pyongyang.
The saying that “power cannot be shared, even between father and child” also applies to North Korea. Kim Il-sung designated Kim Jong-il as his successor in 1974, but did not officially confirm the title until a Party Congress in June 1980.
Kim Jong-il named Kim Jong-un as his successor in 2008 but only made it public at the Workers’ Party Conference in September 2010. Both were adults — Kim Jong-il was 38 and Kim Jong-un was 26 — when their succession paths became official. In comparison, Kim Ju-ae’s introduction at such a young age seems unusually early.
North Korean state media continues to refer to her only as “beloved child,” suggesting that her official designation as successor may have come externally, not from within the country.
Some analysts believe Kim Jong-un’s own upbringing may have influenced the decision.
His mother, Ko Yong-hui, was a Japan-born dancer and not Kim Jong-il’s official spouse. Due to her background, Kim reportedly spent a secluded childhood, separated from his father.
“Kim Jong-un has constantly faced doubts about his legitimacy despite being part of the Paektu bloodline,” said Oh Gyeong-seop, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “This may be his way of compensating for that childhood by bestowing political legitimacy on his own child and nurturing her diplomatic sense from an early age.”
The Paektu bloodline refers to the mythologized hereditary lineage of the Kim family.
When Kim Jong-un visited China in 2010, he met then-President Hu Jintao as the designated successor. But it took seven years after assuming power for him to meet Xi Jinping, in 2018.
Kim Jong-un fell out of favor with China after purging his uncle Jang Song-thaek — who had played a key role in North Korea-China relations — and conducting nuclear tests and other high-intensity provocations. Analysts believe this loss of Beijing’s "blessing" and the resulting diplomatic isolation also influenced his decision to bring Ju-ae on the trip.
Still, not all experts see Kim Ju-ae’s appearance as a sign of imminent succession. Some argue Kim used the occasion to soften his image as a brutal dictator, showing himself as a caring father to achieve a more dramatic propaganda effect.
Given that the North Korean leadership succession process has historically taken years to unfold, and that intelligence agencies believe Kim has two other children, it remains too early to declare Kim Ju-ae the definitive heir.
“Kim is essentially packaging his daughter as part of a broader strategy to solidify his own position, both at home and abroad,” said Kang Dong-wan, a professor at Dong-A University. “This is another success for the Workers’ Party’s propaganda arm, which seeks to elevate Kim Jong-un’s stature.”
