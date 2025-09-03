More than numbers: License plate of Kim Jong-un's vehicle in China emphasizes anti-U.S. stance
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 11:42
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
BEIJING — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s private train, the Taeyangho, arrived at Beijing Station around 4 p.m. Tuesday, local time — 10 hours after it was first spotted by foreign media passing through Shenyang in Liaoning Province around 6 a.m. the same day.
Kim began his fifth visit to China with what appeared to be symbolic "license plate diplomacy." At approximately 4:19 p.m., his convoy of Mercedes-Maybach vehicles passed through the Jianguomen intersection en route to the North Korean Embassy in Chaoyang District.
Kim’s car bore the license plate number "7·271953" — a reference to the July 27, 1953, Korean War armistice. The gesture drew contrast with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who entered Tianjin on Sunday using his Aurus state vehicle, which displayed the unique Russian Embassy ID “198·852.”
North Korea marks July 27, 1953 — the date of the armistice — as the "Victory Day in the Fatherland Liberation War." Analysts interpret Kim’s use of that number as a symbolic message: that Pyongyang views the war as a victory over the United States and will not yield to American pressure. It also underscores North Korea’s “anti-American blood alliance” with China, which calls the Korean War the "War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea."
Kim’s motorcade on Tuesday consisted of 28 vehicles, including Chinese police escorts and ambulances. Unlike his fourth visit in 2019, no motorcycle escort was provided this time.
For the first time on his overseas travels, Kim Jong-un was accompanied by his daughter, Kim Ju-ae. In photos released Tuesday by China’s Xinhua News Agency and North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Ju-ae can be seen standing behind her father upon arrival at Beijing Station. Behind her, Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui is seen wearing a white jacket. Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, was not visible in the photos.
“We have determined that Kim Jong-un is accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju-ae on this trip to China,” said South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS). “We are closely monitoring her activities.”
The North Korean state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Tuesday that Kim had departed Pyongyang the previous day to attend China’s Victory Day celebrations — marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the “War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War.”
Kim was welcomed by Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi, the fifth highest ranking official in China’s Communist Party, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a Politburo member. Photos released by KCNA Tuesday night showed Cai, Wang, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, North Korean Ambassador Wang Yajun and Beijing Mayor Yin Yong greeting Kim’s delegation at the station.
This reception was notably more senior than that for Putin, who was greeted in Tianjin by Chen Min’er, a Politburo member ranked 24th in the party hierarchy.
However, Liu Jianchao, head of the Communist Party’s International Liaison Department — the official overseeing North Korea relations — was absent from the welcoming delegation, fueling speculation that Liu may have been dismissed.
KCNA earlier released photos of Kim Jong-un speaking with Foreign Minister Choe and Kim Song-nam, head of the Workers’ Party’s International Department, inside his private train office.
Another photo showed Kim smoking alongside top aides Jo Yong-won, Worker’s Party Secretary Kim Tok-hun and Choe while wearing a Mao-style Zhongshan suit prior to departure from Pyongyang.
Kim changed into a Western-style suit upon arriving in Beijing, prompting speculation about what he will wear during the military parade on Wednesday — whether he will continue in formal wear to show deference to President Xi Jinping, or revert to a Zhongshan suit to emphasize equality in diplomacy with China.
Attention is also focused on where Kim will stay during his time in Beijing and when he will hold a bilateral summit with Xi. Xi met Putin on Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People, followed by a smaller meeting at Zhongnanhai, his official residence, according to the Kremlin.
Putin later shared footage on social media of his meetings with other foreign leaders at Villa No. 18 in Diaoyutai. It is possible that Kim may be hosted at a different, lower-tier facility.
Chinese state media were slow to report Kim’s arrival. After KCNA released photos showing Kim Ju-ae arriving in Beijing, China Central Television (CCTV) also published a brief item, accompanied by a Xinhua photo that showed Kim Ju-ae behind Kim Jong-un, though her face was obscured.
Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and the South Korean delegation arrived in Beijing Tuesday afternoon and were assigned to the Regent Hotel in Wangfujing — the same hotel used by former President Park Geun-hye during her 2015 visit.
“When we decided to visit China, we didn’t consider Kim’s visit,” Woo said. “If we do meet, we will discuss peace issues on the Korean Peninsula, but I'm not sure if there will be an opportunity.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN KYUNG-JIN, PARK SO-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)