Trump 'not worried at all' as North Korean, Chinese, Russian leaders appear together in Beijing
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 12:48
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is “not worried at all” about the leaders of North Korea, China and Russia appearing together at China’s military parade marking the 80th anniversary of its World War II victory.
When asked by reporters at the White House whether he saw the growing closeness between Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow as a challenge to the United States, Trump replied, “I don’t.”
“China needs us more than we need them,” Trump said. He also added that he had “a good relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him an “old friend.”
“I had actually a very good meeting with President Putin a couple of weeks ago,” Trump also added.
He did not mention North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his comments.
In a separate radio interview aired earlier Tuesday, Trump similarly dismissed concerns over a potential anti-U.S. alliance between China and Russia, saying, “They would never use their military on us. Believe me, that would be the worst thing they could ever do.”
On Wednesday, Xi, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared side by side atop the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. It marked the first time in 66 years that the three countries’ leaders have stood together on the same stage, a symbolic display of unity within an anti-Western bloc.
Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon aboard his private train, the “Taeyangho,” after departing Pyongyang the previous day. Putin has been in China since Sunday.
Leaders from 26 countries are expected to attend the parade, marking Kim’s first multilateral diplomatic appearance. There is growing interest in whether a trilateral summit among the North Korean, Chinese and Russian leaders will be realized.
