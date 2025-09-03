President Lee to hold 100th-day press conference on 'recovery, growth for the future'
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 16:29
President Lee Jae Myung will hold a press conference on Sept. 11 to mark his first 100 days in office, the presidential office said Wednesday.
It will be Lee’s second press conference since his inauguration, following his first in July 70 days earlier.
Lee Kyu-youn, senior presidential secretary for public communication, said the event will run under the slogan “100 Days for Recovery, Growth for the Future” and that the president will outline the government’s policy direction for sustainable growth.
The 90-minute briefing will cover three main areas: the economy and public livelihood, politics and foreign affairs and social and cultural issues. About 150 domestic and foreign reporters have been invited.
BY HONG JU-HEE [[email protected]]
