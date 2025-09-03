Special counsel urges PPP lawmakers not to obstruct search warrant of floor leader's office
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 16:47 Updated: 03 Sep. 2025, 17:38
The special counsel team investigating allegations that the People Power Party (PPP)'s flood leader conspired to block the lifting of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, called on PPP lawmakers to exercise “sound judgment” as they continue to stage a sit-in protest against the execution of a search warrant at Rep. Choo Kyung-ho’s office.
“We trust that they will cooperate so the warrant — lawfully issued by a judge — can be executed,” said Park Ji-young, assistant special counsel, said at a briefing on Wednesday. “As representatives and public servants of the people, we believe the lawmakers will make a wise decision.”
In response to claims that the search and seizure of a PPP secretariat staffer’s phone was conducted unlawfully, Park said, “The search was carried out in accordance with the procedures set forth by the Criminal Procedure Act. There were five staffers in the party’s General Affairs Bureau targeted in the warrant, and in every instance, the warrant was presented at the time of execution. Photos of that process were taken.”
Asked whether the team would consider receiving documents from the floor leader’s office through voluntary submission, Park replied, “We have already been granted a search warrant. It will be executed according to proper procedures.”
The special counsel team has been attempting to carry out the search warrant at the PPP floor leader’s office and the General Affairs Bureau since Monday, in connection with its investigation into allegations of interference with the parliamentary vote to end martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.
The warrant covers the period from May 9 of last year — when then-PPP floor leader Choo was elected — to the date of execution.
“Discussions about martial law began around March last year,” said Park. “It cannot be ruled out that the floor leader was aware of it from that time.”
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
