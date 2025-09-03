Trump says he's 'not concerned at all' about 'axis' including China, Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is "not concerned at all" about an "axis" against the United States, involving China and Russia, as the leaders of those countries are set to gather in Beijing to attend a military parade this week.Trump made the remarks during the Scott Jennings Radio Show, reports said, as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Tianjin earlier this week, and plan to join a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday in a show of their solidarity."I'm not concerned at all," Trump said, according to media outlets, including Reuters.He added, "They would never use their military on us [...] that would be the worst thing they could ever do."During a press availability at the White House later, Trump said, "Not at all," when asked if he viewed as a "challenge" the planned attendance of Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Wednesday's military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II."China needs us, and I have a very good relationship with President Xi [...] China needs us much more than we need them," he said. "No, I don't see that at all. I had actually a very good meeting with President Putin a couple of weeks ago."At the parade, Xi is set to stand together with Kim and Putin in what would be a display of their unity, at a time when the United States and its two core Asian allies, South Korea and Japan, are striving to reinforce trilateral cooperation in the face of North Korea's advancing nuclear threats and China's growing assertiveness.China might hope to use the event to project an image as a reliable superpower, observers said, as Trump's aggressive tariff policy as part of his America First agenda has caused tensions in America's bilateral relationships with its allies and partners.Yonhap