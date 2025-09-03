Army captain's suicide note said to complain of workplace bullying

If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

Police said Wednesday they plan to launch an investigation into the apparent suicide of an Army captain in the southeastern city of Daegu earlier this week, after he was found to have left a suicide note complaining of workplace bullying and abuse.The officer, whose identity was withheld, was found dead by a passerby with a gunshot wound to the head at Daegu's Suseongmot Lake Resort on Tuesday morning.His suicide note found on the scene, along with a K-2 training rifle, was written in three parts, addressed to the military authorities, his parents and reporters. The section addressed to reporters, in particular, primarily complained of bullying and cruel treatment at work.Under current law, military police are required to promptly transfer cases to the police when circumstances, such as abuse or sexual offenses, are confirmed in the death of a soldier.The military police are currently confirming the basic facts over the officer's death and will soon transfer the case to the police, according to the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency.Yonhap