Brazilian inspector dies in Geoje shipyard accident
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 18:36
GEOJE, South Gyeongsang — A Brazilian inspector overseeing a marine plant under construction at a major shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, was found unresponsive after falling into the sea during a facility check, authorities said Wednesday.
According to the Changwon Coast Guard, the accident occurred at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard, where a 150,000-ton oil platform is being built. The victim fell from the vessel’s structure into the water while carrying out an inspection around noon.
Rescue teams retrieved him near the vessel at around 1:27 p.m., about an hour and a half after the fall. He was transferred to a hospital but was unresponsive.
The victim was serving as a facilities inspector for the Brazilian shipowner that is set to take delivery of the oil platform. At the time of the incident, he and two other workers were conducting load tests and structural checks near the stern of the vessel when a section of the structure gave way. The two other workers were rescued after clinging to the structure and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
The Changwon Coast Guard is questioning witnesses and investigating the circumstances of the accident.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY AN DAE-HUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)