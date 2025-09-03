Korea repatriates 49 suspects from the Philippines
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 17:27 Updated: 03 Sep. 2025, 18:02
Korean police repatriated 49 criminal suspects from the Philippines on a chartered flight, marking the largest single extradition from the country since 2017, when 47 fugitives were brought back.
The suspects included 25 individuals involved in voice phishing and other fraud targeting everyday citizens, 17 suspects charged with cybercrimes such as operating illegal gambling dens and three suspects linked to violent crimes, including organized gang members charged with aggravated assault, according to the National Police Agency on Wednesday.
Among those extradited were the primary perpetrator and accomplices in the armed robbery and assault of a Korean national in Cebu, the Philippines, last year, as well as 11 members of a criminal organization that had operated an illegal online gambling site worth an estimated 5.3 trillion won ($3.81 billion) since 2018.
The agency said a total of 1,322 Korean victims were affected by the suspects’ crimes, with combined losses reaching approximately 60.5 billion won. The average time on the run was three years and six months, with the longest fugitive having evaded authorities in the Philippines for 16 years. The gambling sites run by the suspects reportedly handled a total of 10.7 trillion won in bets, with the illicit profits funding their life in hiding abroad.
The Korean Embassy in the Philippines coordinated with local authorities, including the Presidential Office, the Bureau of Immigration and the Department of Justice, through its police attaché and Korean Desk officers to facilitate the extradition.
“This operation sends a clear message that the Philippines is no longer a safe haven for criminals and that fugitives abroad will be held accountable under the law,” said Lee Sang-hwa, Korean ambassador to the Philippines, during a press briefing at Manila Airport on Wednesday. “This marks a significant turning point in enhancing public safety in both countries.”
For the operation, the Korean police deployed around 130 personnel, including police officers and medical staff from the Korean National Police Hospital. At Incheon International Airport, roughly 100 officers, including members of the police counterterrorism unit, were mobilized to escort the suspects to waiting transport vehicles.
The National Police Agency said it plans to launch full-scale investigations into the repatriated suspects.
“This mission has proven that there are no more hiding places for criminals who attempt to flee justice abroad,” said Lee Jun-hyeong, the head of international cooperation at the National Police Agency. “It is a prime example of successful international cooperation in bringing fugitives to justice.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY IM SOUNG-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)