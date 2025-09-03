 Man who broke into TV star Park Na-rae's house sentenced to 2 years in prison
Man who broke into TV star Park Na-rae's house sentenced to 2 years in prison

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 12:05
Comedian and television host Park Na-rae [NEWS1]

A man in his 30s who broke into the home of television personality Park Na-rae and stole valuables worth tens of millions of won was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
 
The Seoul Western District Court sentenced the 37-year-old man, surnamed Jeong, to two years in prison for theft and nighttime residential burglary. Jeong was accused of breaking into Park’s home in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on April 4 and stealing high-value items before fleeing.
 

He also attempted to sell the stolen goods. Jeong reportedly claimed that he did not know it was Park’s residence at the time of the break-in. He had previously been caught attempting another theft at a different home in the same district in late March.
 
“The defendant has admitted to the charges and voluntarily expressed an intent to turn himself in to the Yongsan Police Precinct and some of the stolen items have been returned to the victim,” the court said. “However, the defendant has prior convictions for similar offenses, committed this crime while on probation and the stolen goods were of high value. The victim is also requesting a heavy sentence."
 
Two individuals who received the stolen items were also sentenced Wednesday. The court fined one person 2 million won ($1,440) and the other 3 million won for acquiring stolen property through negligence. 
 
"We considered the lack of prior convictions, the degree of negligence and the market value of the items in determining the sentence," the court said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN [[email protected]]
