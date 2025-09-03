 Navy to hold events marking 75th anniv. of Incheon Landing Operation this month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 19:03

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 19:03
This file photo, taken on Sept. 11, 2024, shows a crowd cheering during a street parade marking the 74th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation near Dongincheon Station. [YONHAP]

This file photo, taken on Sept. 11, 2024, shows a crowd cheering during a street parade marking the 74th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation near Dongincheon Station. [YONHAP]

 
The Navy will hold various events marking the 75th anniversary of the amphibious landing operation carried out by South Korean and U.S. forces during the 1950-53 Korean War, officials said Wednesday.
 
The Incheon Landing Operation was carried out under the command of U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur in the namesake city of Incheon, just west of Seoul, in September 1950. The operation played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the war, repelling the invading North Korean troops.
 

Commemorative events will be held in Incheon from Sept. 12 to 15 to honor fallen soldiers participating in the operation, according to the Navy.
 
On Sept. 12, veterans from home and abroad and some 300 civilians will pay tribute to the war dead aboard a Navy amphibious assault ship that will navigate along the route used under the landing operation.
 
The Navy plans to mobilize a range of assets, including its LST-II landing ship, AW-159 naval helicopters, and KAAV amphibious assault vehicles, to reenact part of the operation.

