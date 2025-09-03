 Stabbing rampage in Seoul's Sillim-dong leaves four people critically injured
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Stabbing rampage in Seoul's Sillim-dong leaves four people critically injured

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 12:51
An emblem of police [YONHAP]

An emblem of police [YONHAP]

 
Four people were critically injured in a stabbing rampage in Sillim-dong, Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday morning, police said.
 
The attack occurred around 10:50 a.m. A man in his 30s, two men in their 40s, and a woman suffered abdominal wounds, according to police and fire officials. All were taken to nearby hospitals.
 

Related Article

 
Two of the men were unconscious when emergency responders transported them.
 
Police are investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Knife Korea Sillim

More in Social Affairs

Man gets prison time for assaults on Chinese, Taiwanese tourists in Seoul

Stabbing rampage in Seoul's Sillim-dong leaves four people critically injured

Man who broke into TV star Park Na-rae's house sentenced to 2 years in prison

70,000 won for sea cucumber at Jagalchi Market fuels online fury over 'rip-off prices'

Bomb threat against multiple Shinsegae locations prompts police, fire department response

Related Stories

Suspect stabs 2 in Sillim-dong before jumping to death

Killer in Sillim Station stabbing attack gets life in prison

Prosecutors seek death sentence for Sillim-dong stabber

Korea to provide less-lethal guns to police officers

Top court upholds life sentence for Sillim stabbing perpetrator
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)