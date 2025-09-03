Stabbing rampage in Seoul's Sillim-dong leaves four people critically injured
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 12:51
Four people were critically injured in a stabbing rampage in Sillim-dong, Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday morning, police said.
The attack occurred around 10:50 a.m. A man in his 30s, two men in their 40s, and a woman suffered abdominal wounds, according to police and fire officials. All were taken to nearby hospitals.
Two of the men were unconscious when emergency responders transported them.
Police are investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
