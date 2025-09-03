 A dangerous meeting...
A dangerous meeting...

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping stood alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3, marking the 80th anniversary of China’s World War II victory. Xi used the event to signal resistance to growing U.S. pressure, while the three leaders showcased closer ties. It was the first time since 1959 that the trio appeared together atop Tiananmen Gate. Kim’s visit followed a tour of a missile factory, underscoring North Korea’s intent to advance its nuclear program. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
