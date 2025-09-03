Britain’s Farage rides immigration backlash to the center of politics

If a general election were held in Britain tomorrow, pollsters suggest that Nigel Farage, leader of the far-right Reform UK party, could emerge as prime minister — not Labour’s Keir Starmer.The Labour Party, which in July last year won a landslide with nearly two-thirds of seats in the House of Commons, succeeded in ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Yet since February, Labour has trailed Reform UK in polls. The slide has come despite Reform lacking strong local organizations. The party’s surge has shifted even Labour toward tougher immigration positions.Parliament has been in recess since late July, a quiet season in political reporting. Yet Farage dominated headlines after a press conference on August 26 in which he vowed to deport 500,000 to 600,000 undocumented migrants if his party takes power. He argued that arrivals across the English Channel threaten national security, describing Britain as “under invasion” and “on the brink of civil war.”To enforce deportations, Farage said he would suspend Britain’s obligations under the 1951 UN Refugee Convention for five years and withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights. In essence, Reform proposes to step outside the bounds of international law.Media reactions split sharply. The Guardian condemned Farage’s plan as “ugly populism.” The Daily Mail praised him for grasping middle-class frustrations. Conservative outlets argue that asylum laws are being abused and that government inaction has fueled public anger, leaving citizens to feel that migrants enjoy more rights than locals.Farage embraced the populist label. “Of course the establishment will condemn us,” he said. “But fundamental change to improve ordinary lives will never come without challenging entrenched elites.” For years dismissed as a protest politician, Farage sought to present himself as prepared to govern.Skeptics question the feasibility. Analysts estimate that mass deportations could cost £10 billion over five years, raising doubts about funding. Removing 100,000 people annually also seems impractical. Nevertheless, Farage’s popularity has soared.A YouGov poll in late July found 70 percent of Britons now believe immigration has risen too sharply, up ten points from five years ago. Since June, immigration has overtaken the economy as the top national issue. Many believe rising migrant numbers have forced further cuts to already reduced welfare programs.Labour has trimmed benefits since taking office, such as limiting winter fuel subsidies to pensioners on lower incomes. Despite promises of growth, Britain’s economy remains sluggish. GDP rose just 1.1 percent last year and is expected to repeat that figure at best in 2024. The performance is a little different from the European Union average, despite earlier promises that Brexit would lift Britain’s economy.Farage, 61, was the key figure behind the June 2016 Brexit referendum. After working in financial services, he co-founded the UK Independence Party in 1993 and won a seat in the European Parliament in 1999. Once ridiculed for unrealistic slogans, he lived to see his vision realized.In 2018 he founded the Brexit Party, renaming it Reform UK three years later. By late August, membership had topped 234,000, surpassing the Conservatives. Long an outsider, Farage entered Westminster last year by winning a Commons seat. His rise has earned him the nickname “the British Trump.”During the Brexit campaign, Farage argued that leaving the EU would sharply reduce immigration by ending freedom of movement. Instead, small boat crossings across the Channel have surged. Britain signed agreements with France to provide funding in exchange for French enforcement, but numbers continue to rise.Farage insists Britain should bolster border patrols. Successive Conservative and Labour governments argued the situation was manageable, but Reform’s relentless focus and media amplification have turned migration into a defining issue. Authorities had projected 20,000 crossings this year; by late August, the number had exceeded 30,000.Far-right activists warn that mass arrivals will make white Britons a minority in their own country. They claim migrants displace locals in the job market and erode British culture and history. Union Jack flags appear across London as symbols of belonging. Even Prime Minister Starmer has adopted the phrase “island of strangers,” vowing tougher enforcement against illegal migration.The Conservative Party, founded 195 years ago, has now slipped into third place. Pressured by Reform, it too is calling for tougher immigration measures. The next general election must be held by July 2029. Labour now faces a dilemma: continue to be dragged by the migration debate or pivot to policies that might lift growth and restore economic confidence. Farage’s rise demonstrates how immigration, not the economy, has become the fault line of British politics.