The “Golden Turtle” scandal and appointments without hearings

In the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, one credential dominated senior appointments: being a prosecutor. Prosecutors, particularly those close to the former president, filled key ministries such as those of justice, the interior and transport. Even highly specialized fields like broadcasting and finance were led by former prosecutors or individuals with pedigrees from Seoul National University Law School or Chungam High School.Occasionally, however, someone outside these circles appeared. These figures lacked either clear expertise or the kind of public stature that might justify their appointment. They were, in effect, out-of-nowhere choices. Rumors abounded: “If an appointment cannot be explained, it must be linked to Kim Keon Hee.” Many posts required no confirmation hearings, which dulled scrutiny. As a result, influential positions often went to candidates whose backgrounds remained opaque.One such case now remembered in connection with the phrase “golden turtle” was the appointment of Lee Bae-Yong as the first chair of the National Education Council. Though she had once served as president of Ewha Womans University, she had not held a public or education-related role since her term as director of the Academy of Korean Studies ended in 2016. Yet in September 2022, she was suddenly named to lead a new three year council.The presidential office defended the move, describing the council as a body to chart Korea’s century-long educational future and stressing the need for leadership and consensus building. The position, equivalent to a Cabinet-level post, was said to require her stature. Yet many were unconvinced. Observers noted that, after Yoon’s election, Lee was appointed successively as a special adviser, then head of the Blue House management advisory team and finally to the council post — all roles seemingly created for her.The questions surrounding her appointment lingered until nearly three years later, when a special counsel investigating Kim Keon Hee raided the home of the former first lady's mother. There, investigators found a small gold turtle, reportedly linked to Lee Bae-Yong. A token of limited monetary value suddenly carried symbolic weight, suggesting a form of influence trading few had imagined.In a time when we fear AI might replace human jobs, to learn that an antiquated form of influence — a gold turtle weighing about 16.9 grams (0.6 ounces) — played a role in an appointment feels both absurd and troubling. Its estimated value was only 1,000,000 won to 2,000,000 won ($720–$1,430). More troubling, Lee’s record in office failed to justify the appointment. Instead of preparing long-term educational reforms, she opposed the introduction of advanced math curricula needed in the AI era. A questionable appointment not only damages credibility but can also slow a nation’s progress.This was not the only disturbing case. Prosecutors revealed that Lee Bong-kwan, chairman of Seohui Construction, gave Kim Keon Hee a diamond necklace in exchange for his son-in-law's nomination as the prime minister's secretary general. That transaction alone was startling. To learn that similar dealings may have touched educational policymaking is even harder to accept. If such exchanges occurred in just these two cases, it is unsettling to consider how many others remain undisclosed.The revelations came late, yet they underscored an old truth: No secret lasts forever. But they also serve as a warning. In President Lee Jae Myung’s government, seven of his lawyers have been elevated to senior posts such as the head of the Financial Supervisory Service, positions that also bypass confirmation hearings. The Democratic Party cannot take satisfaction in exposing the previous administration’s missteps while ignoring similar tendencies in its own.The lesson is clear. Problematic figures must be dealt with early and opaque appointments must end. At minimum, governments must avoid filling crucial posts with individuals whose presence cannot be explained on the basis of expertise, merit or public trust.