The other side of common sense

Thomas Paine opened his 1776 pamphlet “Common Sense” with a warning. “A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong, gives it a superficial appearance of being right.” Common sense, in its usual definition, refers to knowledge everyone is expected to share. Actions that run counter to it are often deemed foolish or wrong.Like a coin with two sides, however, common sense has a reverse. In times of rapid change, clinging to familiar truths can obscure deeper wisdom. In the age of artificial intelligence, we need the habit of examining that other side.Japan illustrates the point. With one of the world’s lowest birthrates and longest life expectancies, its population has grown older and smaller. Conventional wisdom holds that the shrinking work force and growing ranks of retirees threaten economic collapse. Korea faces similar anxieties. Policymakers warn that fewer young workers will struggle to support the rising costs of pensions and health care. Tensions between younger and older generations have grown, fueled by forecasts of a looming crisis.Yet Hiroshi Yoshikawa, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, challenges that assumption in his book “Population and the Japanese Economy: Longevity, Innovation, and Economic Growth” (2016). Students are taught that land, labor and capital are the three factors of production. Yoshikawa argues that this Malthusian framework belongs to the 18th century. Today, innovation is the decisive element. When labor was central, population determined productivity. But in a technology-driven economy, a single young worker can support hundreds of elderly people. To argue that population decline guarantees stagnation, he insists, is misguided.This view has resonance in Korea’s debate about artificial intelligence. Many worry about the steady outflow of skilled AI workers to Silicon Valley, where salaries and opportunities far surpass those at home. The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported that in 2024, Korea lost 0.36 AI professionals per 10,000 people, up from 0.04 in 2022. Data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development ranks Korea 35th out of 38 member states in AI talent inflow relative to outflow, underscoring the imbalance.Yet conversations at last year’s AI conference in Silicon Valley revealed a different perspective. Korean entrepreneurs and fund managers there said it was unfortunate that more Korean engineers were not coming. They argued that Korea’s best talent should compete on the global stage, not be confined to a limited domestic market.Israel offers a striking model. Graduates of the Talpiot elite military program have founded companies such as Palo Alto Networks in cybersecurity, Wix in web platforms, Cato Networks in cloud security and Given Imaging in medical technology. They adapted defense expertise — from missile optics to counterterror finance tracking — into commercial innovations. Their startups have been acquired by German automakers and supply advanced lidar sensors to BMW.Korea, though at an earlier stage, has also produced promising ventures abroad. Startups like Turing, which focuses on AI math education, DK Domain in nursing training and translation platform XL8 have attracted recognition in Silicon Valley. What appears as a domestic brain drain may also be the groundwork for broader success.Consider Demis Hassabis, the British mathematician who founded DeepMind, later acquired by Google. He received the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, with the development of AlphaFold cited as one of the key reasons for the award. Such achievements might not have been possible without the supportive environment of Silicon Valley. For Korea, the lesson is that global exposure can transform talent into world-leading innovators.Korea’s film industry once fought to protect itself through screen quotas. Many feared that opening the market would cripple domestic production. Instead, exposure to global competition propelled Korean films and dramas to unprecedented international acclaim. Protection can stifle competitiveness; innovation flourishes through diversity and risk-taking.Jensen Huang, born in Taiwan, studied electrical engineering at Stanford before founding Nvidia. Today, its market capitalization twice exceeds Korea’s GDP. His story reflects the other side of common sense: Talent can leave home yet create global value. Korea’s challenge is not to prevent every departure but to cultivate conditions where its talent can thrive worldwide.Looking at only the surface of common sense can trap us in narrow thinking. The reverse side shows that population decline may not doom growth, and that talent leaving home may in fact enlarge a nation's influence. The real task is to embrace change, not resist it.