Video leak of former president in detention shames the nation

A video allegedly showing former President Yoon Suk Yeol inside Seoul Detention Center spread rapidly on social media on September 2. The leak came a day after lawmakers from the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party visited the facility to review CCTV footage of prosecutors’ failed attempt to arrest Yoon.The circulating clip appears to have been filmed on a mobile phone, showing a screen inside the detention center. The image quality is poor and the time-stamp unclear, making it impossible to confirm that the person is Yoon. Still, the bathroom layout resembles his solitary cell, raising suspicions that the video is genuine. If so, the unauthorized disclosure represents a serious breach. Detention facilities strictly prohibit mobile phones in inmate areas, and any violation of that rule demands a full investigation.Yoon himself bears responsibility for some of the controversy. Despite a warrant issued by the court, he refused to comply with questioning by the special counsel. For a former president, such disregard for the law was troubling. Yet his rights as a detainee must still be respected. Footage from inside correctional facilities is, by rule, off-limits to the public.The behavior of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee also invites criticism. If, as Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae said, the visit was to check whether prosecutors had interfered with the investigation, a small delegation would have sufficed. Instead, a large group of lawmakers watched the footage and then described its contents on television, reducing the exercise to little more than political humiliation.Yoon’s refusal to cooperate has already drawn critical coverage abroad. Even so, some ruling party lawmakers are calling for the video to be released publicly, with scant concern for the damage to Korea’s standing. Justice Minister Chung Sung-ho has cautioned that “it would be difficult to release such embarrassing material to the public,” yet demands persist. The former president’s behavior has been fully explained by the special counsel. More disclosure would only spark debate over human rights violations.The video is already circulating online. Identifying the source should not be difficult by analyzing the location and circumstances. Unauthorized filming and distribution could violate both privacy and prison law, requiring strict accountability. Life inside detention centers is tightly controlled, from bathing to exercise. Secretly filming and spreading such footage must never be repeated. Lawmakers should remember that further exposure of these images only tarnishes Korea’s reputation and embarrasses its people.