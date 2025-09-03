The benefits of regular gardening

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The arrival of cooler air offered a welcome chance to return to the garden after weeks away. At dawn, I took up the task of clearing wilted plants while my husband trimmed large branches. Since early July, when the summer heat set in, I had mostly abandoned the garden. The result was worse than expected. Caterpillars had stripped the leaves from birch, mulberry and lilac bushes. This summer’s severe drought in Gangneung and Sokcho made conditions ripe for such infestations, but the deeper problem was my lack of consistent care.At lectures, I often receive questions about the best gardening practices. Studying plants and climate is essential, yet theory alone cannot replace practice. The hardest way to tend a garden is irregularly, in spurts when time allows. Weeds and pests thrive under such neglect, quickly overwhelming even a carefully planted yard. By contrast, gardening becomes easier and more enjoyable when it becomes a habit. Spending two or three short sessions each week — about two hours each time — proves to be the most effective approach. An old Western saying captures this lesson: “The best fertilizer is the farmer’s footsteps.” The same holds true in the garden.When the morning’s work was done, sweat soaked my body, and my face burned from exertion. The sensation was similar to finishing a workout. Increasingly, doctors around the world, including in Britain, prescribe gardening and other outdoor activities as alternatives to medication. Known as “green social prescribing,” this approach is gaining attention for its minimal side effects and its emphasis on preventive care. The practice reframes gardening as more than a chore for plants. It becomes a health regimen for people, a means of restoring rhythm and energy through steady interaction with the natural world.In that sense, tending a garden is less about coaxing life from the soil than about rediscovering balance in our own lives. Consistency, rather than occasional bursts of effort, makes both plants and people thrive. The lesson, quietly reinforced in the dirt and leaves, is that daily attention matters — whether in cultivating a garden or in maintaining well-being.