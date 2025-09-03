KBO-best Twins squeeze past Giants 3-2 to open September

After posting the best record in Korean baseball in August, the LG Twins won their first game of September on Tuesday, beating the Lotte Giants 3-2 at home in Seoul.Starter Yonny Chirinos twirled seven shutout innings for his second consecutive scoreless outing, before All-Star closer You Young-chan walked the high wire en route to his 20th save of the season for the first-place team in the KBO at Jamsil Baseball Stadium.The Twins improved to 77-46-3 and remained 5 1/2 games ahead of second-place Hanwha Eagles, who defeated the Kia Tigers on Tuesday. The Twins went 18-6-1 in August to overtake the Eagles at the top.The Giants fell to 62-60-6, having posted the KBO's worst record in August at 7-16-3. They sat in third place, five games out of first, at the end of July but finished August in fourth place, 13 1/2 games out of the top spot.The Twins scored twice in the bottom of the third to open the scoring against starter Park Se-woong. After Cheon Seong-ho led off the frame with a double, Shin Min-jae cashed him with a double of his own.After a Moon Sung-ju single put the runners at the corners, Austin Dean brought in the Twins' second run with a sacrifice fly to center — as center fielder Yoon Dong-hee made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Dean of an extra-base hit.Park's counterpart, Yonny Chirinos, kept putting up zeros on the board.Chirinos hit the first batter of the game, Park Chan-hyung, but promptly got Go Seung-min to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play. Yoon Dong-hee hit a two-out double but was stranded when Victor Reyes grounded out to shortstop Oh Ji-hwan, who made a diving stab and fired a strike to Dean at first base.Chirinos pitched around a two-out single in the second inning and allowed just one base runner over the next four frames — a two-out walk to Na Seung-yeup in the fourth inning.The Giants showed some life in the seventh inning, when Reyes opened the proceedings with a single, but they failed to bring him home.The Twins added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of Oh Ji-hwan's sacrifice fly, and that extra run proved crucial after You nearly blew a 3-0 lead.The right-hander loaded the bases with two singles and a walk, and Son Seong-bin knocked in two runs with a single to left to make it a 3-2 game.After striking out No Jin-hyuk, You walked Han Tae-yang to load the bases once again, before striking out Lee Ho-jun to secure the narrow win.Chirinos threw 52 two-seam fastballs, along with 25 sweepers, 22 forkballs and only two four-seam fastballs. He moved to 12-4 and lowered his ERA from 3.47 to 3.32.Yonhap