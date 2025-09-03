St. Louis forward Jeong Sang-bin fired up for national team return

It has been a little over four years since Jeong Sang-bin last played for the Korean men's national football team. The 23-year-old believes he has grown up, both as an athlete and a person, in that time, and he can't wait to demonstrate his maturity on the field."It's great to be back on the national team after so much time away," Jeong told reporters Monday at Icahn Stadium in New York, where the Taegeuk Warriors are gearing up for a friendly match against the United States this weekend in Harrison, New Jersey. They will then play Mexico in Nashville, Tennessee, next week."I'm surrounded by so many great players here, and I've come here to learn from them," the forward for MLS club St. Louis City SC added.Jeong made his senior international debut in June 2021 against Sri Lanka during the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and contributed a goal to Korea's 5-0 win. But it wasn't until last week that Jeong earned another opportunity with the national team.In calling up Jeong, head coach Hong Myung-bo noted the forward's recent run of strong performances in the MLS and said Jeong's familiarity with the playing environment in the United States should help the national team."I believe I've grown up since the first time I played on the national team. I will work hard to put on good performances more often than four years ago," Jeong said. "I think I've also matured as a person."Jeong said his versatility can be his calling card, since he can slot in as a winger or a wingback and utilize his speed and off-ball movements to create opportunities."I've played matches at both of the stadiums that we will play on this trip," Jeong added. "I only had to fly a short distance to join the team here, and I don't have any jetlag. I think I have a lot to offer to the national team this time."Another 23-year-old member of the team, Austria Wien fullback Lee Tae-seok, said he likes the mix of youthful energy and veteran leadership in the locker room."We've been getting a lot of young players on the team, and we've been getting along with older players really well," Lee said. "I think our chemistry off the field will translate to strong performances on the field."Yonhap