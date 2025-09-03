 China unveils Dongfeng-5C, a missile that can strike the globe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

China unveils Dongfeng-5C, a missile that can strike the globe

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 15:39
Members of the People's Liberation Army stand as the strategic strike group displays DF-61 nuclear missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing on Sept. 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Members of the People's Liberation Army stand as the strategic strike group displays DF-61 nuclear missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing on Sept. 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
China displayed a range of new strategic weapons during a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, highlighting its expanding missile capabilities as tensions continue in the Indo-Pacific region.
 
The parade, held in Tiananmen Square, marked the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, promoted as the end of China's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the global victory over fascism in China.
 

Related Article

 
Among the weapons unveiled was the Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C), an upgraded version of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) DF-5B, believed to be capable of delivering nuclear warheads. With a global range, the DF-5C uses liquid fuel and is classified as a long-range strategic nuclear missile.
 
China also presented the DF-61, a long-range missile, and the DF-26D, which has an estimated maximum range of 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) covering targets such as Guam and the Philippine Sea.
 
"This system has contributed significantly to the upended military balance of power that now exists in China’s favor in the Indo-Pacific," a report from U.S. foreign policy magazine The National Interest said. "Specifically, in any Taiwan contingency, with the DF-26D now present, U.S. carriers will need to remain beyond 1,000 kilometers from the strait, limiting air support and exposing vulnerabilities to saturation attacks."
 
China also revealed the DF-17, a medium- to short-range ballistic missile reportedly capable of penetrating missile defense systems such as the U.S.-led antimissile Terminal High Altitude Area Defense deployed in Korea and the SM-3 system used in Japan.
The DF-41 ICBM, with a maximum range of up to 14,000 kilometers, also made an appearance.
 
China also showcased the YJ-series missiles, including the hypersonic YJ-21, designed to strike U.S. aircraft carriers from long distances. The parade also featured the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which is believed to be capable of reaching targets across the continental United States.
 
China’s air defense systems were also on display, including the HQ-29, dubbed the “Chinese Patriot” for its similarity to the U.S. PAC-3 interceptor missile.
 
Next-generation stealth fighters such as the J-20S and J-35A flew overhead during the parade, underscoring China’s apparent push to demonstrate aerial dominance.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags China military parade missile capabilities

More in World

S. Korea to provide US$1 million to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

China unveils Dongfeng-5C, a missile that can strike the globe

Anna Wintour taps Chloe Malle as Vogue successor — but she's still in charge

Trump says video showing items thrown from White House is AI after his team indicates it's real

Houston man charged with murder in shooting of 11-year-old boy after door knocking prank

Related Stories

Seoul to reroute traffic for Armed Forces Day parade on Oct. 1

Pyongyang parade finally held, Kim makes nuclear threat

North Korea's military parade never materialized

China invites President Lee to attend diplomatically touchy Victory Day celebration in Beijing

A crocodile’s tears
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)